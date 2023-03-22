Scarborough skateboarder Lorenzo Ferrari sets sights on National Championship

Scarborough skateboarder Lorenzo Ferrari finished second in the Manchester event.

Lorenzo placed second in SkateboardGB’s “Survival of the Sickest” Under-16 Park competition on Saturday March 4 at Graystone Action Sports in Manchester.

It was an incredible day of competition where Under 12 Street & Under 16 Park titles were decided in the first of @skateboardgb’s Junior series for 2023.The Scarborough star finished second behind Harry Reilly, with Henry Turner bagging third spot.

The teenager said: “I’m totally stoked to have placed second, it was an amazing day! I’m now focused on preparing for the National Championships in April.”

Lorenzo Ferrari in action at the Manchester U16 event.

​The 14-year-old Scalby School student is part of the SkateboardGB Pipeline Project and a team rider for Dissent Skate Shop and Send it Skateboards.

Lorenzo was recently awarded funding from the Woodsmith Foundation Young and talented fund. which enables him to travel to training and competitions throughout the United Kingdom.

The teenage skateboard star has now entered the 2023 National Championships which will be held at The XC Skatepark, Hemel Hempstead on April 15th and 16th.