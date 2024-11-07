Scarborough South Cliff Golf Club Captain Anita Arnold-Foster’s events raise £960 for St Catherine’s Hospice

South Cliff Golf Club Lady Captain Anita Arnold-Forster presented a cheque for £960 to Louise Gravestock from St Catherine’s Hospice, from fundraising events held throughout her captaincy year,

​Scarborough South Cliff Golf Club Lady Captain Anita Arnold-Forster proudly presented a cheque for £960 to Louise Gravestock from St Catherine’s Hospice, from fundraising events held throughout her captaincy year.

The events included the winter quizzes attended by members and their guests, various ladies competitions and their donations.

To assist her in handing over the donation were three other lady members Sharon Wallwin, Kate Owen and Janeen Parker.

St Catherine’s Hospice is a vital asset within our community providing care and support in so many ways.

This year they celebrate 40 years of caring and have plans for the next 40 years.