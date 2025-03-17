Scarborough Squash 2nds & 3rds move into quarter-finals of the Riley Cup

Scarborough Squash 3rds

All three Scarborough squash teams have been in action recently, with the Riley Cup the main feature.

​With all three of the Scarborough teams in the last 16 it was the 2nds and 3rds who progressed.

The 1sts, on the road, were defeated by a strong Stillington 1 side by 28 points once the handicaps were applied.

Scarborough 2nds were at home to Thornton Le Dale 1.

Though all the Scarborough players were defeated, they gained an amount of points which meant that when the 98-point handicap was applied they triumphed by 20.

Scarborough 3rds had a walkover as Wigginton 2 who were unable to raise a team.

In the quarter-finals both teams are at home, as the 2nds entertain York 7 and the 3rds will host Stillington 1.

In the league the 3rds lost 14-9 to York 8.

The fast improving Ben Allen, at 1, cruised to a 3-0 victory as did Jim Mowatt while Scott McCabe and Xav Gledhill were defeated.

The 1sts suffered a setback in their promotion hopes as they sent a depleted team to York 3.

With Ben Squires, David Noble and John Fuller unavailable Jamie Gledhill stepped up to 1 and Ollie Hillier 2. Both suffered 3-0 losses but the matches were a lot closer than the score suggests. Alan Rees and Andy Hutchings also lost so the only victory went to Mark Squires.

The 1sts have four games remaining which starts with a double-header against inconsistent York Students then second-placed Stillington 1 and table-toppers Dunnington 2.