Scarborough Squash Academy eager to add to thriving junior section at Silver Royd

Marsden, who joined the club in October 2021, has seen the club grow and the players develop, and this is something that he hopes will continue into the future, writes Charlie Hopper.

He said: “We started this about four weeks ago and we got five or six children in the first week but word has travelled quickly, with parents bringing their kids down to play.

“When they are all here at the club, we have around 20-25 kids which ranges up to 15 years old and this is exactly what we wanted.

“This is the start of a new generation for the club and this where we start at the grassroot level and develop the players that will be at the club for the future years to come.”

Alongside the junior section, the women’s side of the academy is on the rise and Marsden is really pleased with the progress they’ve made.

He added: “There’s a real buzz around the club, but when I first came here it was pretty much empty and now the participation has increased, and memberships are on the up, which is great for us.

“Last night we had about 40 people stood around waiting for courts and this is a real contrast to how things were when I arrived at the club.

“We also have specific training nights, and we are starting to get players from other clubs coming down and training because of how good our facilities are.”

Marsden is keen to encourage new & existing players to come along and play squash, with bookings made by contact Barons Fitness at Silver Royd.

“If you’ve got kids out there, bring them down because they have so much fun, and we’d love even more people to join us at the club.

“Yorkshire Squash and the bigger organisations are taking a real interest in the academy, and they are looking into how we are operating.