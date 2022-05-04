Scarborough Squash Academy's rising stars

Lewin Marsden, the head coach at Scarborough Squash Academy, which is located at Scarborough RUFC's Silver Royd base, said: "We have around 10 players from Scarborough, from our new junior programme, participating and 50 players so far have entered the competition.

"It starts on Saturday at 10:30am and will be running the whole day. It is a friendly competition for players at entry to intermediate level, but is very significant for our club and will help put Scarborough Squash Academy on the map.

"The competition has been running throughout the current season at various clubs and Scarborough Squash Academy has been added to the list of venues hosting the tournament.

"We see this as a great opportunity to showcase our club which is new and very young, but offers some of the best facilities in the region, having four beautiful courts, and multiple gym facilities. We can offer top level training and coaching which is quite unique and are looking to encourage greater participation and interest in the sport.

"The courts were built by the McCabe family who are also lending maximum support to this event.