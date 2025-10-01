Scarborough Squash Academy star Josh Mowat wins Yorkshire U11 Championships

By Andy Bloomfield
Published 1st Oct 2025, 08:00 BST
Scarborough Squash Academy star Josh Mowat shows off his Yorkshire U11 Championship trophy.
Scarborough Squash Academy star Josh Mowat shows off his Yorkshire U11 Championship trophy.
Scarborough Squash Academy coach Lew Marsden was smiling like a Cheshire Cat as his latest young star Josh Mowat emerged victorious from The Prestige Flowers Yorkshire Junior Squash Championships at the Huddersfield Lawn Tennis and Squash Club.

In the under-11s category the 'Pocket Rocket' Josh Mowat proudly represented Scarborough competing in a tough field.

Josh eased through his first three matches winning them all 3-0!

In the semi-final he was also victorious 3-0 setting up a final against the number 1 seed.

With great determination and coaching from Lew when required, Josh eased to a 3-0 victory to take the trophy.

It was a deserved reward for a young talent who is never off the court.

It was great to see Josh return to the club with his trophy and receive a racquet guard of honour onto the court by his young training partners.

Coach Lew Marsden said: ''This moment makes all the effort worthwhile. Scarborough has a great squash facility at the Rugby Club and to see large numbers of both boys and girls on the courts is fantastic. There are others who will follow Josh I am sure.''

Junior training sessions are held from 4pm midweek and Saturday mornings.

Further information can be obtained by contacting Barons Fitness on 01723 357740 option 2.

