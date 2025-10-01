Scarborough Squash Academy star Josh Mowat wins Yorkshire U11 Championships
In the under-11s category the 'Pocket Rocket' Josh Mowat proudly represented Scarborough competing in a tough field.
Josh eased through his first three matches winning them all 3-0!
In the semi-final he was also victorious 3-0 setting up a final against the number 1 seed.
With great determination and coaching from Lew when required, Josh eased to a 3-0 victory to take the trophy.
It was a deserved reward for a young talent who is never off the court.
It was great to see Josh return to the club with his trophy and receive a racquet guard of honour onto the court by his young training partners.
Coach Lew Marsden said: ''This moment makes all the effort worthwhile. Scarborough has a great squash facility at the Rugby Club and to see large numbers of both boys and girls on the courts is fantastic. There are others who will follow Josh I am sure.''
Junior training sessions are held from 4pm midweek and Saturday mornings.
Further information can be obtained by contacting Barons Fitness on 01723 357740 option 2.