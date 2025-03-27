Scarborough Swimming Club stars impressed at the Yorkshire Championships, Wiktor Gora, front, earning five medals.

​Scarborough Swimming Club has achieved its most successful Yorkshire Championship campaign in recent years, with swimmers delivering stand out performances across a variety of events.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Over the course of three weekends, 30 athletes represented the club, competing in both individual and team events at the prestigious Yorkshire Championships.

The championships, held at the long-course pools in Leeds and Sheffield, saw Scarborough’s swimmers go head-to-head with some of the best talent in Yorkshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Competing across various age groups and disciplines, the Scarborough team delivered an impressive 43 personal bests, showcasing the remarkable progress the club has made in recent years.

Scarborough Swimming Club stars sparkle at Yorkshire Championship events

For many of the swimmers, this was their first experience at the Yorkshire Championships. Despite this, they displayed exceptional resilience and sportsmanship, acting as fantastic ambassadors for both Scarborough Town and Scarborough Swimming Club.

Their dedication to the sport and commitment to personal growth were evident throughout the competition.

Well done to Joseph Boddy, Sami Baloch, Elena Williams, Jenson Metcalfe, Oliver Hamlin, Savannah Foster, Evie Hamlin, Charlie Goodwin, Philippa Thompson, Julia Pawlicka, Eden De-Silva, Edie Firth, Skye Leighton-Armitage, Maya Kovacs, Lily Kovas, Marigold Delaney, Ida-May Delaney, Sam Delaney, Charoltte Herring, Charlotte Hanks, Sofia Bolach, Alexandra Harrison, Olivia Thompson, Ruby Hilton, Olivia Pawlicka, Hannah Brown, Eleanor Kirby, Thea Renshaw & Wiktor Gora.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of the standout performers at this year’s Championships was Wiktor, whose exceptional efforts and dedication to the sport set him apart from the competition.

His remarkable success in the competition highlights his determination and versatility in the pool, making him a swimmer to watch in the coming months.

Wiktor delivered an extraordinary performance, making it to the finals in no fewer than 13 events.

Among his impressive achievements were two silver medals in the 100m and 200m Butterfly, two bronze medals in the 200m and 400m Individual Medley, and a further bronze in the 50m Butterfly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

These podium finishes alone demonstrate his prowess in a range of disciplines, but Wiktor's versatility was further highlighted by his ability to qualify for the finals in a variety of events.

He competed in the 50m, 100m, and 200m distances across backstroke, breaststroke, butterfly, and freestyle, proving his skill and adaptability in multiple swimming styles.

What makes Wiktor’s performance even more extraordinary is the consistency and breadth of his talent.

Not only did he excel in several individual events, but his ability to maintain top form across such a wide range of disciplines speaks volumes about his commitment and technical ability in the pool.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As if his remarkable showing at the Championships wasn’t enough, Wiktor has set his sights on even greater achievements in the near future. With his eyes now firmly set on the Swim England Nationals in Sheffield this July, he is looking to build on his success.

Currently ranked 7th in the country for the 200m Butterfly and 11th in both the 200m and 400m Individual Medley, Wiktor has made significant strides towards securing his place among the nation's elite swimmers.

In order to qualify for the prestigious Swim England Nationals, Wiktor must finish within the top 19 in his events by May 11, 2025. With his recent performances and continued drive for excellence, many believe he is more than capable of achieving this goal and earning an invitation to the national stage.

Senior Coach Nathan Renshaw said: "Watching Wiktor swim at this Championship has shown just how much he has developed since joining Scarborough Swimming Club. He’s a massive credit to his family, friends, and teammates for his hard work and determination.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"My job is to provide him—and all of our swimmers—with the best coaching and expertise so they can reach their goals. Wiktor is a prime example of what can be achieved when you combine talent, hard work, and the right mindset. I’m excited to continue working with him as he pushes for even bigger dreams."

Thea Renshaw's performance in the 200m Butterfly was particularly remarkable, as she achieved an extraordinary 20-second improvement on her personal best time.

This leap not only propelled her to a place in the final but also saw her finish 10th overall – an impressive result in a field of highly talented competitors.

Thea's rise in the swimming world is closely tied to the guidance and mentorship of her father Nathan, and her coach and grandfather, David Renshaw.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nathan, a former Yorkshire and Regional Champion in the 50m and 100m Butterfly, as well as the 100m Freestyle, and a National-level swimmer, brings an abundance of expertise to his role as Senior Coach at Scarborough SC.

With his competitive experience, Nathan is able to offer both Thea and her teammates expert technical guidance while fostering the emotional support and encouragement needed to help athletes thrive.

In addition to Nathan’s guidance, Thea benefits from the invaluable experience of her grandfather, David Renshaw, who plays a key role in shaping her training programme.

As both a coach and a family member, David ensures that Thea maintains a well-rounded approach to her development, balancing competitive ambition with personal growth.