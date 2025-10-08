Scarborough Swimming Club’s Nathan Renshaw named Team Coach for National Age Group Development Programme

Scarborough Swimming Club coach Nathan Renshaw has been selected as a Team Coach for the National Age Group Development Programme (NAGDP) for the 2025-2026 season, in recognition of his outstanding dedication to developing young athletes.

The programme, organised by the Swim England Talent Team, runs from September 2025 to August 2026 and supports promising young swimmers as they begin their journey towards future Great Britain international success.

It also plays a key role in developing the ‘team behind the performer’ - the coaches and mentors who help guide athletes on their pathway to the top.

As part of the coaching team, Renshaw will take on a leading role in supporting swimmers at the early stages of their development, helping them build the skills, knowledge and mindset needed for long-term success.

Reflecting on his selection, he said: “As a third-generation swimmer, I’ve been fortunate to be part of both the Loughborough University Swim Team and the Bath University Swimming Team - those days were some of the best times of my swimming career.

"I’ve learnt so much from all my past coaches, and their influence has driven me to give every young swimmer the same opportunities I had. Being selected for this programme was a massive surprise - I was over the moon when I received the email!”

Renshaw, who currently serves as Senior Coach at Scarborough Swimming Club, has been instrumental in leading the club through a period of growth and renewal.

“As Senior Coach, I’ve been able to drive the club in a new direction,” he explained. “The last four years have been very challenging, but we’ve worked hard to build a strong foundation so the club can survive and flourish.

"Scarborough has massive potential, with a wealth of talented swimmers and some of the best coaches in the area.

"Our programme is one of the most affordable locally for what we offer — covering multiple squads and providing up to 14 hours of structured training each week, giving swimmers the best opportunities Scarborough has to offer.”

Renshaw’s selection is not only a personal milestone but also a proud moment for Scarborough Swimming Club and the wider local community. His success highlights the strength of the club’s coaching team and the depth of swimming talent within the town.

Club members and parents have praised Nathan’s commitment and vision, celebrating the recognition he has received on a national level.