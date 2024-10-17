Scarborough table tennis star Phoebe O’Brien, 10, set to join country’s best players at EIS Sheffield
Scarborough Premier Club player Phoebe is currently ranked number four in England in the Under-12s age category and is also the Yorkshire number one at both Under-13s and Under-15s.
Phoebe’s coach Ashley Hodgson said: “The Scarborough Premier Club and myself are absolutely delighted for Phoebe after she became our third young table tennis player to be invited to the England camps.
"She has an exceptional talent for table tennis and an incredibly competitive nature.
"It's fun and challenging to coach and develop her and I’m looking forward to the future.”
Phoebe already has a long list of achievements, an exceptional effort for a 10-year-old.
The youngster has been selected for an England Futures camp at Under-13 in Sheffield (EIS) in the October half term.
She won a bronze medal at the Under-11 National Championships at Wolverhampton (losing to the winner) and is currently ranked fourth in England for her age-group.
Phoebe, who is Yorkshire number one at Under-13 and Under-15, has represented the county recently winning five of six matches on her debut at the Under-15 age category.
She also plays in Division One of three in the National Cadets Series and retained her place in the top division of six players after the first round.
Phoebe has won several 2* Tournaments around the country, including her home event at Scarborough, Blackpool and Ormesby.
The most recent Scarborough youngster to earn a place on the England programme, Mia Longman, is currently number nine ranked Under-17 player in the country and is the Yorkshire number one at both Under-17 and Under-19 levels.
She also plays in the senior British Leagues for Scarborough and the junior British League for Ackworth.