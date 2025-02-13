Scarborough table tennis star ​Phoebe O’Brien, 11, earns England call-up for Primary Schools International

England player Phoebe O'Brien, left, with her Premier Club Piranhas teammates Lester Smith and Roslyn Payne. Photo by Karl Cousins

​​Scarborough table tennis star Phoebe O’Brien has been picked to play for the England Schools team for the Primary Schools International in April.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Eleven-year-old Phoebe, who plays for Premier Club Piranhas, who are flying high in the Scarborough Table Tennis League second division, will be part of the England squad that will be up against teams from Wales, Scotland, Ireland, Guernsey and Jersey in the event, which will be staged at Sport Wales National Sports Centre in Wales from Friday April 4 to Sunday April 6.

England will be defending both team titles which they won at the 2024 edition of the event in Jersey, where they also won a total of six singles medals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Phoebe’s coach Ashley Hodgson said: “I'm absolutely delighted for Phoebe and the Premier club.

England player Phoebe O'Brien, left, with her Premier Club Piranhas teammates Lester Smith and Roslyn Payne. Photo by Karl Cousins

"It's a great reward for her as she has trained tirelessly week in week out and committed to the effort and focus required to reach this level.

"Her training is going very well and has already been increased in preparation.”

Phoebe’s mum Naomi said: “Phoebe is extremely excited to be given this opportunity to represent England in the Primary Schools International.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This wouldn't be possible without the hard work and dedication of her coach Ashley Hodgson.

"I am beyond proud of her for this fantastic achievement.”

Phoebe already has a long list of achievements, an exceptional effort for an 11-year-old table tennis player.

The youngster has been attending England Futures camps at Under-13 in Sheffield (EIS).

She won a bronze medal at the Under-11 National Championships at Wolverhampton (losing to the winner) and is currently ranked number two in England for primary school age.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Phoebe, who is Yorkshire number one at Under-13 and Under-15, has been representing Yorkshire winning nine of her 10 matches.

She also plays in the National Cadets Series which is an invitation only selected event for the highest ranked players.

Phoebe has won several 2* Tournaments around the country, including her home event at Scarborough, Blackpool and Ormesby.