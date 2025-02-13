Scarborough table tennis star Phoebe O’Brien, 11, earns England call-up for Primary Schools International
Eleven-year-old Phoebe, who plays for Premier Club Piranhas, who are flying high in the Scarborough Table Tennis League second division, will be part of the England squad that will be up against teams from Wales, Scotland, Ireland, Guernsey and Jersey in the event, which will be staged at Sport Wales National Sports Centre in Wales from Friday April 4 to Sunday April 6.
England will be defending both team titles which they won at the 2024 edition of the event in Jersey, where they also won a total of six singles medals.
Phoebe’s coach Ashley Hodgson said: “I'm absolutely delighted for Phoebe and the Premier club.
"It's a great reward for her as she has trained tirelessly week in week out and committed to the effort and focus required to reach this level.
"Her training is going very well and has already been increased in preparation.”
Phoebe’s mum Naomi said: “Phoebe is extremely excited to be given this opportunity to represent England in the Primary Schools International.
"This wouldn't be possible without the hard work and dedication of her coach Ashley Hodgson.
"I am beyond proud of her for this fantastic achievement.”
Phoebe already has a long list of achievements, an exceptional effort for an 11-year-old table tennis player.
The youngster has been attending England Futures camps at Under-13 in Sheffield (EIS).
She won a bronze medal at the Under-11 National Championships at Wolverhampton (losing to the winner) and is currently ranked number two in England for primary school age.
Phoebe, who is Yorkshire number one at Under-13 and Under-15, has been representing Yorkshire winning nine of her 10 matches.
She also plays in the National Cadets Series which is an invitation only selected event for the highest ranked players.
Phoebe has won several 2* Tournaments around the country, including her home event at Scarborough, Blackpool and Ormesby.