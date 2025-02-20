Scarborough teenagers Sarah Dicks and Limerick Goodwin win five gold medals at WKO English Championships
The duo came home with five gold medals, six silver medals and four bronze medals.
Sarah achieved gold in Ultimate Points Fighter as well as silver and bronze medals in Continuous Kickboxing and Boxing.
Limerick gained gold medals in Ultimate Points Fighter, Continuous Kickboxing and Boxing, she also gained silver and bronze medals in other Points Fighter categories.
Sarah and Limerick, who are both Black Belts, have been training since a young age and have dedicated themselves to becoming the best in the world.
Sarah and Limerick train at Typhon Martial Arts & Fitness based at 26 Durham Street, Scarborough, YO12 7PT.
Head Coach Pete Dicks said: They have worked so hard over the last few years to get to the level they have achieved and deserve all the credit they get.
“Both girls have a very busy 2025 ahead competing all over the UK as well as overseas representing England and Great Britain.”
The Typhon Martial Arts & Fitness Head Coach loves watching them push each other in classes: "It's brilliant to see the support they have for each other and all the other students at the club.
"They are very good role models for the younger fighters who are just starting their own journeys."
Limerick was over the moon with her gold medal in Boxing against a very tough fighter, Sarah, who is a top level Points Fighter, was really proud of her silver and bronze medals in Boxing and Continuous Kickboxing stating that now she needs to put the hard work in to get Gold Medals in those as well.
Sarah (16) is currently preparing for her exams at Norton College and Limerick (13) attends St Augustines School.
Typhon Martial Arts & Fitness’ next competition is Sunday March 23 when the club travels down to Somerset for the WUMA British Championships. Contact Pete at [email protected] if you would like any information on the club.