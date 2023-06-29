Harry Butterworth.

Qualification to represent Great Britain in his first senior European event came after an excellent fourth place finish at Llanelli in the British Triathlon event last month.

Butterworth travels to Holland this week to join his GB team mates in preparation for the weekend event in Holten, the Netherlands that hosts the prestigious European Triathlon Premium Cup.

The renowned course on and around Salllandse Heuvelrug will see athletes from the global elite, including Commonwealth and Olympic Games athletes from as far as New Zealand, compete for ranking points and a place on the podium.

Scarborough triathlon star Harry Butterworth earns Great Britain call-up

Harry is familiar with the Holten course (which comprises a 750m lake swim, 20Km bike leg on closed roads and a 5Km run around the centre of Holten) having achieved a top-10 spot at junior level for GB in the same event last year.

This year will be a big step up onto the European and World triathlon stage for Butterworth.

His latest race was a British Triathlon Super Series event at the Mallory Park Circuit in Leicestershire.

It comprised two days of racing including a qualifying heat in a time-trial format and final.