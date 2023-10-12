Scarborough u3a members impress at Great Britain Kurling Championships in Bridlington

The Scarborough u3a members who took part in the national Kurling championships.

The u3a is a self-help organisation for people who are retired, or not in full-time employment, which provides opportunities for members to pursue educational, creative and leisure activities in a friendly environment as well as using their skills to contribute to the running of u3a.

Kurling is a sport in which participants deliver ‘stones’ with ball bearings, from one end of the court to a target at the other end with red, white, and blue concentric circles on it. Scores are determined by the number of stones closest to the centre of the target.

Kurling is new to the Scarborough u3a programme – everyone is new to the sport and keen to learn all the ins and outs of the game.

The Scarborough u3a team, Jo Edmonds, Paula Beaver, Julia Birkinshaw and Ian Taylor, get their medals for fourth place in the Consolation Team event from with last years’ Mayor of Bridlington, Councillor Mike Heslop-Mullens

The u3a members in action at the national event in Brid were Julie Janes, Gill Raw, Liz Hemingway, Jo Edmonds, Paula Beever, Doreen Gridley. Tony Rudge, Ian Taylor and Julia Birkinshaw.

One team came fourth in the Team Consolation event on Saturday and Julie Janes and Julia Birkinshaw made it to the third round of the singles competition on Sunday.

Scarborough u3a aim to arrange competitions with the clubs from Barnsley and Brid in the future, and if you’re interested in Kurling contact [email protected] or 07956 418718.