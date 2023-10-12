Scarborough u3a members impress at Great Britain Kurling Championships in Bridlington
The u3a is a self-help organisation for people who are retired, or not in full-time employment, which provides opportunities for members to pursue educational, creative and leisure activities in a friendly environment as well as using their skills to contribute to the running of u3a.
Kurling is a sport in which participants deliver ‘stones’ with ball bearings, from one end of the court to a target at the other end with red, white, and blue concentric circles on it. Scores are determined by the number of stones closest to the centre of the target.
Kurling is new to the Scarborough u3a programme – everyone is new to the sport and keen to learn all the ins and outs of the game.
The u3a members in action at the national event in Brid were Julie Janes, Gill Raw, Liz Hemingway, Jo Edmonds, Paula Beever, Doreen Gridley. Tony Rudge, Ian Taylor and Julia Birkinshaw.
One team came fourth in the Team Consolation event on Saturday and Julie Janes and Julia Birkinshaw made it to the third round of the singles competition on Sunday.
Scarborough u3a aim to arrange competitions with the clubs from Barnsley and Brid in the future, and if you’re interested in Kurling contact [email protected] or 07956 418718.
Pictured, are, back from left, Julie Janes, Gill Raw, Liz Hemingway, Jo Edmonds, Paula Beever; Front, from left, Doreen Gridley. Tony Rudge, Ian Taylor and Julia Birkinshaw