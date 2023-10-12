News you can trust since 1882
BREAKING
UK airport suspends flights after huge blaze rips through car park
Rain to batter UK as cold snap arrives - including first frost
UK citizen missing after Hamas attacks in Israel confirmed dead
Beloved Sycamore Gap tree to be cut up and removed from site
Children among 17 British citizens feared dead or missing in Israel
Labour Party vows to turn NHS "on its head" with fundamental reform

Scarborough u3a members impress at Great Britain Kurling Championships in Bridlington

Nine members from the Scarborough u3a took part in the Great Britain Kurling Association Club Team and British Open Singles Championship at Bridlington last weekend, despite being very new to the sport.
By Andy Bloomfield
Published 12th Oct 2023, 07:30 BST- 1 min read
The Scarborough u3a members who took part in the national Kurling championships.The Scarborough u3a members who took part in the national Kurling championships.
The Scarborough u3a members who took part in the national Kurling championships.

The u3a is a self-help organisation for people who are retired, or not in full-time employment, which provides opportunities for members to pursue educational, creative and leisure activities in a friendly environment as well as using their skills to contribute to the running of u3a.

Kurling is a sport in which participants deliver ‘stones’ with ball bearings, from one end of the court to a target at the other end with red, white, and blue concentric circles on it. Scores are determined by the number of stones closest to the centre of the target.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Kurling is new to the Scarborough u3a programme – everyone is new to the sport and keen to learn all the ins and outs of the game.

The Scarborough u3a team, Jo Edmonds, Paula Beaver, Julia Birkinshaw and Ian Taylor, get their medals for fourth place in the Consolation Team event from with last years’ Mayor of Bridlington, Councillor Mike Heslop-MullensThe Scarborough u3a team, Jo Edmonds, Paula Beaver, Julia Birkinshaw and Ian Taylor, get their medals for fourth place in the Consolation Team event from with last years’ Mayor of Bridlington, Councillor Mike Heslop-Mullens
The Scarborough u3a team, Jo Edmonds, Paula Beaver, Julia Birkinshaw and Ian Taylor, get their medals for fourth place in the Consolation Team event from with last years’ Mayor of Bridlington, Councillor Mike Heslop-Mullens
Most Popular

The u3a members in action at the national event in Brid were Julie Janes, Gill Raw, Liz Hemingway, Jo Edmonds, Paula Beever, Doreen Gridley. Tony Rudge, Ian Taylor and Julia Birkinshaw.

One team came fourth in the Team Consolation event on Saturday and Julie Janes and Julia Birkinshaw made it to the third round of the singles competition on Sunday.

Scarborough u3a aim to arrange competitions with the clubs from Barnsley and Brid in the future, and if you’re interested in Kurling contact [email protected] or 07956 418718.

Pictured, are, back from left, Julie Janes, Gill Raw, Liz Hemingway, Jo Edmonds, Paula Beever; Front, from left, Doreen Gridley. Tony Rudge, Ian Taylor and Julia Birkinshaw

Related topics:BridlingtonScarborough