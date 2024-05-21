​Scarborough UTC-based Unity Racing aim to raise funds for F1 in Schools world finals

The UTC-based Unity team are aiming for World finals glory.

An F1 in Schools team based in Scarborough UTC is looking for local backing as they look to secure world championship success.

​Unity Racing performed superbly at the F1 in Schools National finals and have qualified for the most prestigious STEM competition of the year, the F1 In Schools World Finals.

A statement on the team’s gofundme page said: “Within F1 in schools, we design, test and race 1/20th scale Formula One cars. The competition is designed to mimic working for an actual f1 team through being assessed on the design process and how you have used industry-standard software and knowledge to develop the car.

"The competition is multidisciplinary meaning that there are several aspects to the competition including marketing and project management portfolios along with verbal presentations and pit displays which are all graded alongside the engineering.

"All of the judges at the world finals will be industry professionals or successful alumni of the competition for example previous world champions. Through F1 in schools, many successful alumni have gone on to work in the industry of motorsport directly impacting their lives and the lives of others.

"The World Finals take place over 10 days in a foreign country so we need to raise £30,000 to fund flights, hotels, entrance fees, food, transport, team kit and car manufacture.

"We will be one of around 70 teams competing from countries around the globe. We will represent England and specifically Yorkshire.”