Scarborough UTC student team Unity Racing win two awards at Aramco F1 in Schools World Finals
The British team won their awards following a three-day competition with 55 teams from 25 countries represented.
The team of four students, Matiss, 16, Team Manager, Ryan, 16, Build and Test Engineer, Jack, 17, Design Engineer, and Billy, 16, Technical Specialist, were presented with the Pit Display Award trophy by Abdullah Al Rashid, Director of Communication Strategy Department, Saudi Aramco.
The Pit Display Award recognises teams’ ability to design and build a booth which visually conveys their key messages in an aesthetically appealing way. It is the base of a team and says everything about a team’s identity, USP, brand and design development journey.
Professor Ian Green MBE, Chair of Judges, said of the team’s success: “One of our favourite elements of the Aramco F1 in Schools World Finals is seeing the pit displays of our teams; they always do a fantastic job in their execution, and this year was no exception. Unity Racing did particularly well in this area, with their professional and smart design which effectively communicated their brand and its messages to visitors.”
This year’s Aramco F1 in Schools World Finals was the first time the event has taken place in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and saw over 450 students and educators from 25 countries compete.
The event concluded with students visiting Qatar ahead of the Formula 1 Qatar Airways Qatar Grand Prix, with an exclusive pit lane walk at Lusail International Circuit on Thursday.
The F1 in Schools programme is highly respected within the engineering and motorsport industries due to its rigorous judging criteria from a panel of judges, comprised of over 60 representatives from organizations including Formula 1 teams, partners, and educators.
Many members of past F1 in Schools teams have progressed to roles within F1 teams, including Lewis Fowler and George Stonor of 2019 winners, Evolve UK; Kyriakos Theofanidis of 2016 winners, Infinite Racing; and George and Max Britton of 2015 winners, Union Racing International, among others.