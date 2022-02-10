Scarborough Yacht Club member Guy Waites ready for Golden Globe Race challenge

Scarborough Yacht Club's Guy Waites Photo by Guy Waites Sailing

To authentically recreate the 1968/9 atmosphere, entrants are limited to sailing similar yachts with equipment that was available in the first race.

The yachts differed slightly in that they could be built to slightly later sailing designs prior to 1988, but otherwise they need to sail without modern technology. Competitors must sail on yachts between 32ft and 36ft overall (9.75 – 10.97m) that have a full-length keel with rudder attached to their trailing edge.

The first race was run in 2018, 50 years after the sole finisher and winner of the 1968 race, Sir Robin Knox-Johnston. This second race begins on September 4 from Les Sables-d’Olonne in France.

Sponsorship is essential to get Waites (pictured left and below left, photos by Guy Waites Sailing) to the starting line, and he is keen to see this as broadly a local people and small business powered attempt.

This Saturday, Scarborough YC will be running a special ‘Brass Bay Fundraiser Race’, to raise cash for the attempt.