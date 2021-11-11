Scarborough Yacht Club name training yacht in memory of stalwart Bruce Temple

A STC Hunter 707 has been named Bruce T in tribute to Bruce Temple, pictured with wife Karen.

Bruce T will now roam the North Sea in his memory.

Club secretary Chris Clark said: “Prior to a ceremony that brought tears to the eyes of the many, many people who knew Bruce over decades, the club was filled this evening with those friends and family that knew him best.

“Stories of his presence, irrepressible good nature, and his always looking out for others were retold, along with many shared adventures, lubricated by beer and laughter.

“Around 8pm, members trooped out for the naming of the gleaming yacht.

“Short speeches were made, and then, the last of Bruce’s words were movingly read out by Sam Kennedy.

“Bruce’s wife Karen Temple broke open the champagne, reached over the vessel’s side to pour the contents over the deck, and the Bruce T was duly named.

“Bruce T will be a Leeds University Sailing training yacht continuing the very successful tie up between the University and Scarborough Yacht Club and Miss Moneypenny.

“It is already being said that as the name gets round and more and more new people hear about Bruce Temple’s life, students will race to get places on the yacht in future competitions, so when they get home they can say “I got to sail on the Bruce T”

“So whilst tonight’s gathering was a mix of sadness and joy, Bruce’s contribution to the Club will be made tangible and be remembered in the many racing competitions to come, and new sailors will come to remember how Bruce’s story inspired them in future.