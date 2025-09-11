Scarborough AC's Ben Guthrie was the first junior male at the Tholthorpe 10K Road Race.

Twelve Scarorough Athletic Club members competed in the Tholthorpe 10K Road Race, which incorporated the North Yorkshire 10K Road Race Championship.

First finisher for the club, was also the youngest as 16-year-old Ben Guthrie was seventh overall of the 305 finishers and first Junior Male in 36.56.

First club Female finisher was Anna Gidding with 3rd Female Overall of 117 in 44.15.

Race Results were in 10-year age groups and as follows; Male – Glynn Hewitt 5th Over-50 39.41, Matthew Middleton 11th Senior 41.12, Dale Hepples 12th Over-50 42.28, Aaron Padgham 20th Senior 42.55, Simon Neal 23rd Over-50 46.40, Mark May 5th Over-60 46.52, Mark Bowes 24th Over-50 47.02.

Scarborough Athletic Club members at the Great North Run.

Female - Sue Haslam 1st Over-70 46.04, Melanie Padgham 13th Over-60 60.53, Brenda May 21st Over-60 70.05.

Gwilyn Elliott-Hobson sparkled at the Cerebral Palsy Sport Athletic Championships at Warwick University.

He won the 800m, earned second in the 1500m and third in the 400m.

Eighteen club members joined 60,000 runners at the Great North Run.

More Scarborough AC runners show off their Great North Run medals.

Provisional Results, Overall Male; Andrew Hopper 1.27.10, Callum Andrews 1.30.09, Kyle Smith 1.37.21, Andy Southwick 1.43.38, Peter Smith 1.48.47, Martin Pepworth 1.56.18, Chris Waite 2.13.10, Peter Dickinson 2.18.47, Roger Hyde 2.54.53, Shaun Tymon 2.55.35.

Overall Female; Nicola Kidd 1.36.26, Nicola Doody 1.57.03, Victoria O’Neil 2.07.55, Jean Fish 2.25.41, Linda Hinchliffe 2.26.23, Beth Amos 2.27.42, Denise Bailey 2.27.52, Mandy Pepworth 3.28.51.

Nicola Kidd joined over 15,000 runners from 80 countries at the Stockholm Half Marathon.

She coped very well with the high numbers on the single loop course which had 6,254 Female finishers, with 323rd Female overall and 38th of 251 Over-40 Females in 1.40.49, close to a PB.

Two SAC members competed in the City of York Half Marathon.

Roger Gough was 118th Male overall of 674 and 28th of 91 O40 in 87.22m, while Jonathan Sharp was 282nd Male and 56th of 100 O35 in 100.48.

Three club members ran the New Marske Autumn Coast Road 5K Road Race.

Glyn Hewitt led the trio after finishing 26th overall and 1st O50 in 18.45, Mark May finished 3rd Over-60 in 21.10 and Brenda May 7th O60 in 29.40.

Forty-five SAC members ran the seventh and final race of the SAC Summer Handicap Race series, which consisted of a 3.2 miles course at the northside seafront.

First finisher on Handicap was Carey Bilton, followed by Julie Wiles and Sue Rowlands.

Fastest Female was Anna Giddings, with Katy Donnerelle and Sue Haslam 2nd and 3rd fastest.

Fastest Male was Paul Lawton, with Dan Bateson and Jamie Ward 2nd and 3rd fastest.

Twenty-eight SAC members took part in the latest Woodlands Scarborough Parkrun.

Simon Neal was the club’s first finisher with 20th Overall of 225 and 2nd Over-55.

Rhona Haslam led the Club’s Females with 3rd Female Overall of 93 and 1st Over-40.

Other Male Results; X.Unanue 1st 10-Years, M.Burke 40th with a PB. D. Lester 6th Over-50 with a PB, N.Scruton 1st Over-75, M.Heaton 54th with a PB, S.Forbes 57th, P.Northedge 2nd Over-75 with a PB, D.Fox 3rd Over-75, E.Unanue 10th Over-45, P.Barnard 5th Over-55, M.Padgham 7th Over-65, A.Doody 10th Over-55.

Other Female Results; F.Hethershaw 1st Over-50, S.Sayers 3rd Over-60 with a PB, K.Rawlinson 1st Over-55 with a PB, S.Villiers 4th Over-60, S.Field 5th Over-60, N.Doody 5th Over-50, D.Anderson 6th Over-60, S.Vaughan 5th Over-45 with a PB, N.Edmond 5th Over-55, M.Scruton 4th Over-70, J.Webb 6th Over-65, A.Kitto 6th Over-70.

Helpers; Ralph Broadley, David Field. Hikari Ford, Dale Hepples, Jack Hopper, Claire O’Neil, Mike Padgham, Mandy and Mike Pepworth, Linda Richardson, Ellie Waite, Maureen Whitehouse.

Tail Walkers; Julie Miller and Harry Whitehouse.

Sixteen SAC members took part in the latest North Yorkshire Water Park Parkrun.

Christian Brown was the club’s finisher with 7th overall of 155 and 1st Over-50.

Hester Butterworth led the club’s Females with 1st Female overall of 72 and thus 1st Over-50.

Other Male Results; M.Rutt 14th, D.Swift 3rd Over-60 with a PB, R.Powell 2nd Over-55, A.Gough 6th Over-40, C.Wright 3rd Over-65, S.Valente 5th Over-65, K.Cousins 7th Over-50, M.Middleton 67th.

Other Female Results; J.Graves 1st Over-60, L.Tomlinson 3rd Over-50, S.Sheperdson 9th Over-50, L.Bayes 2nd Over-70.

Helpers; Helen Layton, Chris and Jacob Waite.

Tail Walkers; Hilary Casey and Victoria O’Neil.

Whitby: Martin Pepworth 4th Over-45.

Sewerby: Christine Robertson 24th Female overall of 111 and 1st Over-45. Mary Slater 1st Over-75, Patricia Keenan 6th Over-70.

All Other Parkruns

Armley: Aaron Padgham 85th overall of 131.

Barrow: Carey Bilton 5th Over-45, Lesley Lester 6th Over-45.

Oldham: Kevin Hutchings 10th Over-60.

Alnwick: Andrew Hopper 5th overall of 105 and 2nd Over-55.

Warwick: James Robertson 13th overall of 406.

Tranent Edinburgh: Tui Alice Palmer 5th Over-60.