Scarborough’s England star Sarah Monteith retains British 3D Championships title
Monteith said: “I travelled to Gloucestershire to take part in the British 3D Championships, hosted this year by Deer Park Archers.
"I was proud to be selected to represent England in the British 3D Championships again this year, as I was the highest scoring lady in the Traditional archery category again during the last calendar year.
"The weather, 24 target unmarked 3D course and company were all excellent and Saturday's shoot went well.
"I ended the day with a good score of 339 and the overnight scores showed I was in the lead in the Ladies Traditional category.
"Sunday dawned sunny and warm, and went on to be a very beautiful day with sunshine throughout and 23c.
" It felt hotter out on the open sections of the course in the fields though, and the shelter of the dappled shade in the wooded parts was most welcome.
"I shot well again on the newly re-designed course and was happy to improve on my score from the previous day with 353.
“This gave me a total score for the Championships of 692 which I was really pleased with.
"Overall I finished first in my category and am very proud to be the British Champion again, having defended my title from 2023. This is now the fifth British title that I have held.
"Team England also won medals for the highest scoring Home Counties team over the weekend, and I also picked up a medal for being part of the highest scoring Traditional Mixed pairing.
"My score over the weekend is my last required qualification score towards being selected to compete for Great Britain at the World 3D Championships being held in Slovenia in late September, so hopefully I will be selected for this event too.”