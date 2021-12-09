Scarborough's five Great Britain stars net European TeamGym Championship medal glory

Scarborough Gymnastics Academy’s five European Championship medal stars are, from left, Rory Sadler, Max Teasdale, Brodie Aziz, Joseph Fishburn and Jacob Bland

The Scarborough Gymnastics Academy quintet are, 20-year-old Joseph Fishburn, 18-year-olds Brodie Aziz and Max Teasdale, Jacob Bland and Rory Sadler, who are both only 15.

Proud Scarborough Gymnastics Academy coach Nikii Walker, who is also the proud mum of Jacob, said: “Jacob and Rory were in the junior men’s team who won silver, which was Great Britain’s first ever silver medal at the European Championships.

“Joseph Fishburn represented GB in the senior men’s team and they also won a historic medal.

Scarborough Gymnastics Academy’s European Championship gold medal stars Max Teasdale and Brodie Aziz

“They won bronze, and Great Britain has never won a medal in this category before.

“Brodie Aziz and Max Teasdale were in the junior mixed team, and Great Britain has never won a medal in this section. This year the team won gold, also a historic achievement as it was the first gold GB have won at this level.”

Walker added: “Also we would like to give a shout-out to Brodie who is a double medal winner.

“Brodie won bronze which was the first ever British medal at the 2016 European Championships in the junior men’s section.

“He is one of only three gymnast in the country to own two medals from Europeans.

“Everybody at the club is so proud of the five Scarborough boys as it is an incredible achievement.

“The hard work and dedication has definitely paid off.

“It’s been a long process but well worth every minute. You have done your, families, club, town and country proud.

“We would like to thank everybody who has been involved in the process. SGA coaches, GB coaches, BG officials, families and friends.

“The support you have shown is absolutely amazing.

“Everybody has played a huge part in getting the boys to this level and achieving an amazing historic result.”

"We would also like to give a shout-out to the sponsors as well.