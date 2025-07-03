Scarborough’s Grace Roberts nets top awards as England Girls U14s basketball team win Home Nations Tournament

Scarborough’s Grace Roberts was on top form as England Girls U14s basketball team won the Home Nations Tournament.

​Scarborough’s Grace Roberts has come back from two exciting competitions in Greece and Scotland with the England basketball squad.

In Greece, over the course of four days, England U14s played against three very difficult opponents who were all under 17 age groups, winning two and losing.

This gave the girls chance to train each day, alongside games, to work on plays and get used to playing together before the Home Nations tournament the following weekend in Scotland.

This proved to be invaluable to the girls and this showed in Scotland over the three-day event.

The winning England Girls U14s basketball team at the Home Nations Tournament, with Scarborough’s Grace Roberts at the front, centre, holding the trophy.

The talented England girls went on to reach the Home Nations final against Ireland, in a very exciting and entertaining game they were crowned overall winners of the event, winning 56-29.

Grace impressed in the final with 16 personal points, the top scoring player in the final.

During the award ceremony for the U14 competition Grace was also rewarded with a place in the all star 5 players over the weekend. To top this off Grace was also awarded the MVP for the best overall performances over the tournament.

Proud dad Steve said: “Her rise to this level had been nothing short of remarkable and this is due to her dedication, determination and tremendous support she receives from family, coaches, teammates and friends.

"For Grace to maintain this level of competition it is starting to become very expensive. Travelling, training camps and trips abroad playing tournaments.

"If you are interested in sponsoring Grace please get in touch with Scarborough Seahawks on Instagram or her GoFundMe page on https://gofund.me/6a27ba26. Any help supporting Grace would be greatly appreciated.”