Scarborough's Graham Usher, right, congratulates MODUS Super Series champion Conan Whitehead. Usher has finished second in the inaugural MODUS Super Series to claim a £10,000 runners up cheque.

Usher was among 12 players to have qualified for last week’s MODUS Super Series Champions Week.

He went on to reach Finals Night along with five others, before ultimately losing to Conan Whitehead 4-0 in the showpiece event inside a brand-new, purpose-built venue in Portsmouth.

Usher qualified from the six-man group stage on the Saturday night along with Whitehead, Darryl Pilgrim and Josh Payne, the Scarborough star edging past Payne 4-3 in the semi-finals.

Usher took home a £10,000 runners-up cheque for his efforts, with Whitehead landing the £20,000 winner’s prize, and Pilgrim and Payne securing £3,750 apiece for a joint-third finish.

Usher previously triumphed in the BDO/WDF-ranked Lincolnshire Open in 2019.

The Scarborough ace said: “I’m obviously gutted to have lost in the final but Conan Whitehead was a worthy opponent and deserved the win on the night.

"But overall, to finish second is still a great achievement and I’ll look back on my run to the last two fondly.

"It’s been a tough 13 weeks for every player involved, so to come all this way and to still take home a £10,000 cheque has made it all worthwhile.

"Playing in front of a great crowd on a brilliant stage has been a memorable experience and I look forward to returning here for the next series and hopefully going one better!”

Whitehead’s triumph was the climax of MODUS Super Series 01, which saw 12 players compete each week in a series of group matches on Monday to Fridays, with six qualifiers facing off in front of a live audience at Finals Night each Saturday evening.

After 12 weeks, the 12 weekly winners then took part in Champions Week.