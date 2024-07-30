Scarborough’s John Fuller & Jonathan Smail take on international padel stars
Rounds had already been played in Sweden and Portugal and it was the turn of London to host the event.
In a competition where the combined age of playing partners must total 100 years plus, Jonathan Smail and John Fuller played together at pairing 2 from 3, against other teams from Sweden, Spain, Portugal, France and the south of England.
The pair played four games over two days at the Rocks Lane Padel Centre, Chiswick, winning just one in what a tough and high standard competition, eventually won by Sweden.
The North avoided bottom spot by beating Ipadel in a play-off and now look forward to the start of a new season beginning with a trip to Milan in September.
Scarborough Squash Academy 2nds made it to the Riley Cup final and took on Dunnington 3 at Malton.
The competition is a handicapped competition enabling teams from all divisions to take part. With team names submitted before play starts to the league organiser, five players per team take on their adversary and try to accumulate as many points as possible over three games.
Each team's points total is worked out and the teams then wait nervously for the handicap to come through to see the final result.
The team of Marcus Brown, Mark Squires, Maciej Grica, Steve Robinson and Xav Gledhill performed well but fell short, the match ending 210-207 to Dunnington.