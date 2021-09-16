Scarborough's Karen Barber leads England to World Cup victory

Karen Barber holds the World Cup with her England teammates

Barber, 54, was the skipper of the Disability England Darts Association (DEDA) England ladies team which claimed the World Cup team title in the early hours of Sunday morning at the event, staged at the Hilcroft Hotel in Whitburn, Scotland.

The WDDA Winmau World Cup was played from last Thursday to the early hours of Monday morning, combining the events with the World Singles Championships over four days at the Hilcroft Hotel.

Over 200 disabled darts players fought it out on the oche to become World number one, while the World Cup team event saw many nations go for gold.

Scarborough-based Amy Lee, extreme right, was part of the GB Team which won a bronze medal at the WDDA World Cup

Barber said: “I am delighted to be captain of the new World Champions.

“It was a tough weekend as many of the events started late and overran by some time but it was certainly worth it when you see the medals and trophy England won.

“The win for England was not secured until 1.30am on Sunday and then the presentations did not finish until 5.28am on Monday too!

“The other team members were Jean Rogers, Alison Lown, Sarah Triner and Sarah Wooldridge.”

The other Scarborough-based player in action at the championships, Amy Lee, was also celebrating success at the Scottish venue as her GB Team claimed the bronze medal in the World Cup ladies event.

Lee’s GB teammates were fellow England duo Sian Hillard and Angela Barnes and Scotland’s Anne White and Sam Sneaton.

On the first day of the championships, Barber made it to the last 16 of the ladies singles.