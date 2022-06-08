Scarborough's kickboxing sisters Limerick and Lilly-Anne Goodwin win British Championship golds

Scarborough's kickboxing sisters Limerick Goodwin, left, and Lilly-Anne Goodwin win British Championship golds

Proud mum Natalie said: “On Sunday May 29 we attended the ICO British Championships, which took place at Cannock Chase Leisure Centre, and both my daughters fought and came home with victories .

“Ten-year-old Limerick won gold and the ICO British Championships title in three points categories, also fighting up by age in the girls 11 to 12 years category and coming away with the gold and winning the category against some older and very talented fighters.

“Lilly-Anne, who is nine years old, was matched thankfully at this competition, she also won two golds and the ICO British Championships titles one in the points category and one gold in light continuous category.

“It was her first continuous fight to date and she also came away with a bronze in extreme musical forms.

“They have also qualified for the ICO England team and the World Championships that will be taking place in October in Hungary.

“This is the third England team and World Championships they have qualified for so far this year.

“They both train out of Kris Crump Martial Arts LTD (KCMA) out at Wilberfoss.

“They both use a radio aid to help them train and whilst out at competitions to enable them to hear their coaches.

“I am so proud of them both and how hard they both train all the time, and how they never let their hearing loss stop them from wanting to take part in competitions.”

Head coach Kris Crump said :“Both these girls amaze me. Their commitment and passion for the sport makes my job as their coach effortless even with the restrictions they face with having hearing loss.”