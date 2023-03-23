News you can trust since 1882
Scarborough’s national table tennis ace Mia Longman set to make history

​Scarborough table tennis star Mia Longman will be battling it out against the country’s best young players at the national finals this weekend at Nottingham, the first time that a Scarborough player has qualified for the prestigious event.

By Andy Bloomfield
Published 23rd Mar 2023, 06:00 GMT- 1 min read
Mia Longman is eyeing national success this weekend in Nottingham.
Scarborough Premier Club player Longman has qualified for the national finals which is Table Tennis England’s flagship event of the season being held at the David Ross Sports Centre in Nottingham, from March 24 to 26.

Fourteen-year-old Mia will be competing alongside Olympians, Paralympic medalists and Commonwealth champions in the battle for the national titles.

She will also have pride in knowing she is the first player from Scarborough to win a place through qualification for this prestigious event.

At 14 years old she is competing with 31 other top players from around the country and the Scarborough Premier Club is delighted with her achievement.

Mia said: “I’m immensely proud to have qualified for the Nationals and looking forward to competing at the event.”

Ashley Hodgson, who is the Scarborough Premier Club’s head coach, added: “Mia is improving year on year and is facing the challenges of the game with great commitment.

"It has been a pleasure to see her go through to the finals, myself and Martin Lowe and all at the club are immensely proud of her achievement.”​

