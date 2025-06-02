Scarborough's Paul Sutherns secures second place at gruelling God’s Own Backyard Ultra
The Backyard Ultra format is uniquely punishing: runners must complete a 4.167-mile loop every hour, on the hour, until only one person remains. The event was staged at Hunters Greave, Pollard Lane, Hawksworth, Leeds.
In this race, the winner is the last person able to complete a loop, and the second-placed runner is the one who pushes them to their final lap – something Paul did with guts and determination.
Phil Harris was the winner of this year’s event.
Running through the day and night, Paul not only matched the course record with his 40-hour effort but also demonstrated incredible resilience and focus.
It’s a race that demands not just physical endurance, but mental toughness – and Paul showed both in abundance.
Representing Run Scarborough, a local social running group, Paul trained hard for this event and it paid off in a big way.
Paul’s performance has inspired many in the Run Scarborough and a few have signed up for next years.
If you’re looking for a true test of body and mind, Paul would highly recommend God’s Own Backyard Ultra – just don’t expect much sleep!
God's Own Backyard Ultra is part of the famous Backyard Ultra Series with a chance to win a place in Big Dog's Backyard Ultra through the BYU Championship.
