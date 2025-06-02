Scarborough's Paul Sutherns secures second place at gruelling God’s Own Backyard Ultra

By Andy Bloomfield
Published 2nd Jun 2025, 08:00 BST
Scarborough's Paul Sutherns secured second place at the gruelling God’s Own Backyard UltraScarborough's Paul Sutherns secured second place at the gruelling God’s Own Backyard Ultra
Scarborough's Paul Sutherns secured second place at the gruelling God’s Own Backyard Ultra
Scarborough runner Paul Sutherns took on an extraordinary challenge at God’s Own Backyard Ultra and came away with an incredible result, completing 40 laps in 40 hours and earning second place, known in the format as “the assist.”

The Backyard Ultra format is uniquely punishing: runners must complete a 4.167-mile loop every hour, on the hour, until only one person remains. The event was staged at Hunters Greave, Pollard Lane, Hawksworth, Leeds.

In this race, the winner is the last person able to complete a loop, and the second-placed runner is the one who pushes them to their final lap – something Paul did with guts and determination.

Phil Harris was the winner of this year’s event.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Running through the day and night, Paul not only matched the course record with his 40-hour effort but also demonstrated incredible resilience and focus.

It’s a race that demands not just physical endurance, but mental toughness – and Paul showed both in abundance.

Representing Run Scarborough, a local social running group, Paul trained hard for this event and it paid off in a big way.

Paul’s performance has inspired many in the Run Scarborough and a few have signed up for next years.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

If you’re looking for a true test of body and mind, Paul would highly recommend God’s Own Backyard Ultra – just don’t expect much sleep!

God's Own Backyard Ultra is part of the famous Backyard Ultra Series with a chance to win a place in Big Dog's Backyard Ultra through the BYU Championship.

Related topics:ScarboroughLeeds

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1882
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice