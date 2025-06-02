Scarborough's Paul Sutherns secures second place at gruelling God’s Own Backyard Ultra

Scarborough's Paul Sutherns secured second place at the gruelling God’s Own Backyard Ultra

Scarborough runner Paul Sutherns took on an extraordinary challenge at God’s Own Backyard Ultra and came away with an incredible result, completing 40 laps in 40 hours and earning second place, known in the format as “the assist.”

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Backyard Ultra format is uniquely punishing: runners must complete a 4.167-mile loop every hour, on the hour, until only one person remains. The event was staged at Hunters Greave, Pollard Lane, Hawksworth, Leeds.

In this race, the winner is the last person able to complete a loop, and the second-placed runner is the one who pushes them to their final lap – something Paul did with guts and determination.

Phil Harris was the winner of this year’s event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Running through the day and night, Paul not only matched the course record with his 40-hour effort but also demonstrated incredible resilience and focus.

It’s a race that demands not just physical endurance, but mental toughness – and Paul showed both in abundance.

Representing Run Scarborough, a local social running group, Paul trained hard for this event and it paid off in a big way.

Paul’s performance has inspired many in the Run Scarborough and a few have signed up for next years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you’re looking for a true test of body and mind, Paul would highly recommend God’s Own Backyard Ultra – just don’t expect much sleep!

God's Own Backyard Ultra is part of the famous Backyard Ultra Series with a chance to win a place in Big Dog's Backyard Ultra through the BYU Championship.