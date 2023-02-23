The Park run at North Yorkshire Water Park . pic Richard Ponter

The past 12 months has seen thousands of registered participants of all ages and abilities complete the five-kilometre course, whilst enjoying the trail route around its scenic lakes.

North Yorkshire Water Park’s first parkrun event was held on Saturday February 26 2022 and saw over 200 participants take part in the free community event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since launching in February last year, the route has become a firm favourite with local residents, seeing almost 3,000 participants complete 6,570 parkruns – totalling an incredible distance of 32,850 kilometres, including 1,142 new personal bests!

North Yorkshire Water Park Park Run's first-ever race was held on February 26 2022

The ultimate location for runners of all abilities and ages, the North Yorkshire Water Park parkrun takes place every Saturday at 9am.

From walking, running, jogging, volunteering or even spectating, the weekly event provides the local community with the chance to enhance their health in the great outdoors, as well as socialising with likeminded participants.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Everyone can take part for their own enjoyment, whatever their experience or ability.

After completing the parkrun route, participants can enjoy a range of refreshments and tasty treats at The Café @ North Yorkshire Water Park to keep themselves fuelled for the day.

North Yorkshire Water Park Parkrun action..Photo by Richard Ponter

Furthermore, North Yorkshire Water Park has lots of activities on offer all year round making it the ideal parkrun location for thrill seekers and fitness fanatics.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From water-based activities such as Open Water Swimming, Stand Up Paddleboarding (SUP), Kayaking, and Wakeboarding, to land-based activities including its popular climbing wall and 250m long zipline, enjoy what the water park has to offer for an adventurous day in the outdoors.

Those looking to push themselves further than the running track, or may be training for their next active milestone such as a triathlon, can challenge themselves to Open Water Swimming around the water park’s 250m circuit.

Sessions are available from May onwards and are all monitored by lifeguards, ensuring complete safety as swimmers test themselves in one of the largest water sport lakes in North Yorkshire.

Gareth Davies, General Manager at North Yorkshire Water Park comments: “We’re delighted to be celebrating our one-year anniversary of hosting the parkrun at the Water Park, providing a beautiful setting for runners to reconnect and enjoy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s a brilliant and sociable event for all involved and we love welcoming participants each weekend for a morning by our scenic lakes.

”We’d like to thank all 166 individuals that have volunteered their time to make this possible and we hope to welcome more new faces along to join in the parkrun fun!”

For further information about North Yorkshire Water Park’s parkrun and how you can get involved, please visit https://www.parkrun.org.uk/northyorkshirewaterpark/. To find out more about North Yorkshire Water Park and for booking details, please visit https://www.northyorkshirewaterpark.co.uk/.