Scarborough's rising trials star Bill Reeves earns British Championship success

Trials Bike Champ Bill Reeves.. pic Richard Ponter

The Scalby School student has already snapped up a win and a runners-up spot in his debut British Championships season, highlighting the 14-year-old’s rapid rise through the ranks.

Proud dad Mark Reeves said: “He has only been taking part in trials biking since 2019.

"It is something he had always wanted to give a go.

"So we bought him a small electric bike in August 2019, when he was 11. Unfortunately it was stolen that Christmas so in March 2020 we got him a petrol bike.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Then the pandemic and lockdown came along and stopped him before he even got going in events.

“We got him a 125cc bike in March 2021, he had no experience at all in events and was competing in the B Class at the Scarborough and District Motor Club. He started to do very well and he ended up winning his category.

"This year he stepped up to the Intermediate class, as it was more of a challenge and he won that category."

The teenager has stepped up to competing at national level this year and has made a big splash in the sport.

Mark Reeves added: “Bill has been competing in the B Class in the British Championships this year.

“In the first event at Berkhamsted, on the Saturday he was second and on the Sunday was fourth, so he finished third overall. This was against a lot of more experienced riders and a lot of them were wondering who Bill was and where he had come from to do so well!”

The second round was at Kent Youth and Bill continued his stunning form.

Proud dad Mark added: “On the Saturday he claimed the win, with a superb score of two points, an excellent total when you consider the last-placed person had 145 points!

“He was doing well and on for the overall win on Sunday but unfortunately he had mechanical issues and did well to battle back for a seventh place finish.

“Michael Brown is Bill’s main sponsor. When he got his 125cc bike he said that he would help Bill out and he has been really good, giving us discounts. His sponsors J A Buck Building Ltd and TAB Developments Ltd have also helped a great deal.

“Travel and equipment does add up so if anyone wants to help with sponsorship they can contact me on 07508315114.”

The next round in the British Championships is a one-day event at Mansfield Maun later this month, followed by a two-day Suffolk Schoolboys event in Hookwood in October.