Scarborough's Sarah Monteith hits record-breaking form to retain national archery title.

Sarah Monteith was on record-breaking form to retain her national archery title.

Monteith said: “I am a member of Regent Archers (based near Bridlington) and five members travelled to Leicestershire to take part in the National Field Archery Society Big 50 even at Belvoir Castle near Grantham.

“Forty targets were shot each day and the person with the largest score in each bow category will win the limited edition Big 50 trophy.

“Although the pace of the competition was slow in the extreme with 40 targets taking nearly eight hours to complete, it was a thoroughly enjoyable experience.

"I'd shot my biggest score for a championship ever though with 748 points scored, so was fairly content that the day had gone to plan in my bid to retain my 3D Champion title.

"We were ready for the off again the next morning at 8am. Another gruelling seven hours later and I had completed the second course of targets. Although my score was slightly lower with 714 points for this course, I knew I'd shot pretty consistently throughout the day.

“My total score for the weekend was 1462, the highest ever Ladies Barebow score achieved at the championships! No one had broken 1400 before, so that was a nice achievement to have.

"The results were announced and I had won the Ladies Barebow category for the second time running.

"I’m very happy to have won this event as the trophy is a one off piece created especially to mark the 50th anniversary of the NFAS and I have it as a keepsake of an amazing and challenging weekend.