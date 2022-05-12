Scott Hargreaves leads the way for Bridlington Road Runners at Beverley 10k road race

James Briggs led the way for Bridlington Road Runners at Sewerby Parkrun Photos by TCF Photography

A glorious Sunday morning led to a number of impressive performances, with many of the team setting PB times for the course, or beating their personal targets.

Almost 1,600 runners completed the 10k, which starts at Beverley Minster, heads out on to the Westwood, and back to the finish in the town centre.

Scott Hargreaves led Brid’s contingent home, finishing in 14th place, just over two minutes behind the winner, Oliver Newton from Thames Valley Harriers. Phill Taylor was first over 40, and 17th overall, while Pat Bielby was the fastest female over 70 and Linda Hall was second in the over-75s age group. Mollie Holehouse was Bridlington’s fastest woman.

The club’s juniors stole the show again at Sewerby Parkrun on Saturday morning.

Annabelle Miller set a new course record for the 10 and under age group, knocking a massive 17 seconds off the previous record which was set seven years ago. With the help of club captain Tom Mullen as her pacemaker, Miller was 19 seconds faster than she had managed before.

And she wasn’t the only junior in fine form. Ted Imeson took almost a minute off his PB, and Lily Choat completed the course 41 seconds quicker than she had before. Adam Dyas broke into the top 10 for the second week running and went under 21 minutes for the first time as he finished ninth.

Laura Nurse recorded her fastest Parkrun time to date at York, and David Duffill ran his 300th Parkrun and Damien Probett his 200th at Sewerby.

Bridlington Road Runners' Annabelle Miller, centre, set a new 10 and under course record at Sewerby

Road Runners were also represented at the Leeds Half Marathon, where Tom Fynn was in action and in the Yorkshire Coast Mandathon, a charity run from Whitby to Filey, which Justine Sutcliffe completed in just over six hours.

Helena Bennett took almost half an hour off her time at the Hardmoors Wainstones Half Marathon trail race.

City of Hull Champagne League, Brantingham-Raywell: 26 Simon Ellerker 25:20, 34 Martin Hutchinson 26:09, 106 Heidi Baker 33:50, 141 Dave Foster 39:20.

Great Newsome 5-mile Blast: 9 Martin Hutchinson 32:36, 20 Mollie Holehouse 37:31.

Sewerby Parkrun: 3 James Briggs 19:32, 7 Adam Thomas 20:44, 9 Adam Dyas 20:58, 14 Annabelle Miller (jnr) 21:26, 15 Tom Mullen 21:27, 23 Justin Choat 22:34, 27 Ted Imeson (jnr) 22:43, 29 T J Choat (jnr) 23:07, 30 Rebecca Miller (jnr) 23:11, 33 Joshua Miller (jnr) 23:25, 34 Jason Pointez 23:28, 44 Ben Edwards (jnr) 24:00, 45 Evie Lakes (jnr) 24:03, 46 Keren Miller 24:05, 47 Greg Miller 24:05, 48 Damian Probett 24:12, 50 Gillian Taylor 24:45, 56 Martin McPheat 25:23, 62 Andy Baker 25:51, 74 Simon Porter 26:39, 79 Heidi Baker 27:00, 86 Angela Bailey 27:51, 89 Amy Fowler 28:44, 93 Stuart Gent 29:12, 95 Oliver Stevenson (jnr) 29:33, 100 Zoe Ellis-Cornell 29:48, 106 Micah Gibson (jnr) 30:51, 110 Ethan Jones (jnr) 31:27, 114 Richard Kirkpatrick 31:52, 118 L M E Choat (jnr) 32:09, 119 Amanda Tindall 32:09, 120 Emma Choat 32:14, 122 Kirsten Porter 32:27, 123 William McNulty (jnr) 32:30, 130 Kyle Tibbett (jnr) 32:56, 141 Mary Yates 33:53, 145 Kevin Sissons 34:28, 146 David Duffill 34:29, 149 Janet Downes 35:08, 154 Sam Adams 36:01, 174 Debbie Duffill 38:55, 175 Cindy Baker 38:56, 181 Linda Hall 40:04, 203 Susan Reece 53:27, 204 Lynda Gent 53:28, 205 Kara Mainprize 53:32 (tail walker).

Hull Parkrun: 4 James Wilson 16:57.

Humber Bridge: 30 Paul Brown 27:50.

North Yorkshire Water Park Parkrun: 64 Paul Raper 29:43, 73 Sarah Marr 30:50, 80 Di Raper 31:33, 90 Dave Foster 32:59.

York Parkrun: 107 Laura Nurse 23:13.

Virtual Parkrun: Miriam Ireland 23:14, Nicola Fowler 27:12, Chloe Whitehouse 33:24, Dominique Webster 33:37.

Beverley 10k: 14 Scott Hargreaves 34:08, 17 Phill Taylor 35:13, 52 Tom Mullen 37:34, 129 Tom Woodhouse 40:52, 143 Simon Ellerker 41:38, 169 Anthony Smith 42:28, 177 Adam Dyas 42:51, 226 Nick Hayden-Craggs 44:31, 236 Jason Pointez 44:31, 285 Graham Lonsdale 45:41, 303 Micah Gibson (jnr) 46:09, 311 Mollie Holehouse 46:40, 354 Clare Gummerson 47:33, 372 Gillian Taylor 48:14, 376 Becky Clifton 48:00, 418 Stuart Gent 48:44, 473 Kelly Palmer 49:35, 526 Simon Porter 50:36, 551 Kara Mainprize 50:42, 556 Amy Fowler 50:44, 577 Verona Petty 50:41, 622 Patricia Bielby 51:58, 660 Emma Richardson 52:46, 686 Heidi Baker 53:13, 721 Diane Palmer 53:33, 722 Ellis Hodges 53:52, 893 Jane Welbourn 55:48, 898 Gerrard Ferre 55:26, 985 Nicola Fowler 57:49, 1027 Becky Lawry 58:32, 1038 Pete Royal 58:37, 1051 Bob Eyre 59:24, 1141 Yvonne Shawcross 59:27, 1194 Amanda Tindall 1:01:15, 1219 Jennifer Kilburn 1:01:40, 1234 Dave Pring 1:01:09, 1278 Janet Downes 1:03:07, 1282 Sarah Marr 1:03:27, 1288 Paul Raper 1:03:36, 1320 Di Raper 1:04:20, 1379 Lucinda Gibson 1:06:10, 1433 Anne Kelly 1:07:12, 1508 Elizabeth Ingle 1:11:09, 1561 Linda Hall 1:16:08, 1584 Tina Calthorpe 1:22:30.

Beverley Fun Run: 45 Maelys Price 8:30, 63 Oceane Price 8:59.

Leeds Half Marathon: 2835 Tom Fynn 2:08:21.

Mandathon, Whitby to Filey 32 miles: Justine Sutcliffe 6:01:18.

Ratrace Dirty Weekend, 20 miles - 200 obstacles: Kerry Whitehead 6:04:27.