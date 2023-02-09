The Seamer & Irton School boys team have earned a place in the national schools finals.

The quartet earned their place in the national finals in April thanks to a brilliant performance in the final qualifier at Blackburn on Saturday.

The Seamer & Irton head teacher Jon Wanless said: “This competition has been a great adventure for the team, and the whole school have followed their progress with interest.

"The players have been magnificent, but I would also like to say a huge thank you to the coach, Ashley Hodgson, and the players' families for the amazing support they have given.

“just one more Premier Inn weekend away to look forward to!

"The players have taken it all in their stride and they say that they are really looking forward to the national final in April.”

The Seamer & Irton boys recorded 8-0, 5-3 and 4-4 match cards remaining unbeaten in the regional finals.

Playing at number one and the backbone of the team Seb Richards won all six on the day playing well within himself and has a tournament record of 14/14.

Solid at number two is Jack Evans who had to battle much harder in this encounter with the zone winners and he returned a 3/6 record on the day for a record of 11/14.

With Jack Tucker playing at number three it means they have strength in depth and he won 4/6 on the day and has a record of 11/14 also.

Ben Ottaway at number four had the win of the day and a vital one winning a fifth set from 4/9 which was an important and courageous win.

His record on the day was 4/6 and overall return is 10/14.

This is such a balanced team with a talented figurehead of Seb Richards the Seamer & Irton line-up have a lot to look forward to on finals day.

Seamer & Irton had previously blitzed the opposition in Cumbria at the second stage of qualification for the national finals in January, claiming a hat-trick of 8-0 wins and a 5-3 success.