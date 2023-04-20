Sean Kelly and Megan Lewis earn London Marathon 2024 GFA entries thanks to Manchester Marathon PBs

Robbie Preston was ninth overall of 414 at Wynyard Woodland Stockton on Tees Parkrun.

PB times were achieved by Sean Kelly with 2.55 and Megan Lewis with 3.34 to qualify for London next year as GFA. Kevin Hutchings achieved his PB of 4.35 after a 42-minute improvement.

Phil Bowmaker achieved a debut PB after finishing in 4.26 and Jennie Kettlewell completed her first marathon for 3 years in 5.20.

Four club members competed in the York 5 and 10-mile Road Races at Rufforth Airfield.

Harry Whitehouse at the Mount Etna Parkrun.

In the five-mile race, Mark May was fourth Over-55 in 35.27.

Brenda May finished seventh Over-55 in 55.22.

In the 10-mile race, Lisa Bourne was ninth Over-50 in 81.55.

Roger Hyde completed his race distance debut in 104.15.

Harry Whitehouse took part in his 184th Parkrun which was based on the lower slopes of the Mount Etna volcano in Sicily, which were covered in volcanic ash!

Harry completed this most unusual Parkrun in sixth overall and was the first Over-70.

At Dalby Forest Parkrun, Anna Giddings was ninth overall of 137 and first female of 62 with a PB.

Twenty-two club members took part in the North Yorkshire Water Park Parkrun.

Joseph Merron was the first home this week after finishing eighth overall of 160.

Sarah Noble led the club’s females after finishing second female overall of 71..

Other Male Results; D. Smart 2nd Over-50, M.Rutt 14th, J.Waite 1st 11-14, M.Pepwoth 3rd Over-55, C.Clayton 4th Over-55, D. Bateson 4th Over-40, P. Shepherdson 9th Over-50, P. Barnard 8th Over-55, H. Forkin 1st Over-75, M.Kettlewell 6th 11-14, M.Thompson 1st Over-80, J.Kitto 2nd Over-70

Other Female Results; R. Dent 3rd, M. Padgham 2nd Over-60, G. Glegg 3rd Over-60 with a PB J.Clayton 1st Over-55, A. Metcalfe 4th Over-60, J. Kettlewell 8th Over-45, MC. Bilton 9th Over-45 with a PB, J. Webb 7th Over-60

Helpers: Melanie D’Eath, Jacob Waite, Martin Pebworth, Julia Webb.

An increased total of eight club members took part in the latest Sewerby Parkrun.

Hester Butterworth was first overall for the club in 9th overall of 206, 3rd female overall of 90 and 1st Over-50Christopher Wright led the club’s males in 3rd Over-65.

Other Male Results; M.Padgham 9th Over-65, A.Keenan 1st Over-75

Other Female Results; P. Elliott 5th Over-45, M. Slater 1st Over-70, P. Keenan 2nd Over-70, R. Newton 2nd Over-70.

At the Cinder Track Whitby Parkrun, Sarah Vaughan was 9th Over-40.

Dave Shipley was 1st Over-65 at the Wallaceneuk Parkrun in Kelso, and at Hull Parkrun, Olive Bannister was 2nd Over-65.