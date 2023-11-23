Sean Kelly leads the way for Scarborough Athletic Club at Tadcaster 10 Mile Race

Scarborough Athletic Club's athletes at the Tadcaster 10 Mile Race.

Sean Kelly led the club members after finishing up in 29th overall of 828 and 1st Over-55 in a personal best time of 59.55, writes Mick Thompson.

Sarah Noble was the club’s first female with a PB of 82.14.

Other male results; A. Gough 65.22, G. Hewitt 66.15, A. Hopper 68.22, C. Waite 70.57 PB, A. Padgham 73.28 PB, M. May 73.29, N. Scruton 75.15 and 1st Over-75, K. Smith 76.28 PB, A. Davies 77.05 PB, P. Smith 78.28. D. Smart 79.58, C. Bourne 80.06, D. Lester 84.25 PB, D. Field 88.19, A. Atkinson 88.33, M. Pepworth 94.07 PB, R. Hyde 98.28 PB, A. Doody 133.22.

Other female results; D. Day 83.53 PB, V. O’Neil 88.34, N. Doody 88.34, M. Padgham 96.42, C. Moran 96.44 PB, H. Casey 100.37, B. May 109.37 PB, L. Lester 133.21 PB, E. Waite 133.21 PB.

Amanda Binns made a club and event debut in 140.56.

Three SAC members competed in the second round of the Esk Valley Fell Club’s Winter Fell Race Series, which was based around the North Yorkshire Moors village of Lewisham and consisted of a 20-kilometres course with 500 metres of ascent.

Matt Machouki led the trio after finishing 27th overall of 132 and 3rd Over-50