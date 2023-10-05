Second Bridlington Road Runners Multi Terrain Race proves to be a huge success

The athletes race away from the start of the Bridlington Road Runners Multi Terrain Race. PHOTO BY TCF PHOTOGRAPHY

The day was a tremendous success following on from last year's event and this year introducing a Sewerby 5k sprint, writes Thomas Fynn.

There were some concerns over the weather, but the event went ahead in near perfect conditions despite a strong headwind that decided to face the entrants on the final leg of the race.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Overall, 280 runners participated in the events with many praising the event.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Action from the Sewerby Sprint 5K.

It is a tough and undulating route but at the same time very scenic.

The route heads out from the Beaconsfield Promenade, and towards Danes Dyke, then onto the headland of Flamborough and looping back to the cliff tops where the views are quite stunning as you run towards the finishing line.

The Multi terrain race was won by Craig Mills of Nidd Valley Road runners, with a very impressive time of 1:26:24, more than two and a half minutes clear of his closest rival.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In second place was Barnaby Walker of St Albans Striders in 1:29:01, while in third position was Andrew Holbrook from Withernsea Harriers, who stopped the clock on 1:29:57.

Action from the Fun Run

The only entrant from the home club was Joe Shepherdson, the Bridlington Road Runner crossing the finish-line in sixth position with a strong time of 1:32:53.

Megan Walker was first female also from St Albans, in a time of 1:36:39.

The Juniors also had a wonderful time in a well-attended one-mile fun run and smiles were a plenty from the young runners.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bridlington Road Runners chairperson Martin Hutchinson said: “The entire day was an enormous success.

"Special praise must be given to the Marshals who were out on the course, who the runners all agreed were fantastic and so supportive.

"We will now have a short break then start looking at 2024.

"I's been a fantastic year so far with the club going from strength to strength, and the junior section is looking very strong.

"And of course, we are looking forward to our 40th Anniversary celebration in November."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Matt Robinson won the Sewerby Sprint 5K with a time of 18:58, just three seconds ahead of Pocklington Runners’ Chris McGuire.

Hutchinson added: “A special thank-you also goes out from the club to Morrisons supermarkets for the kind donation of water towards the event, and to Adrian Williams as well for their contribution.”

With the Multi Terrain race taking precedent for marshalling duties, it was a very well attended Sewerby parkrun by the home club, over 50 BRR athletes took part on a very still but overcast morning on the Sewerby clifftops.

However, the achievement of the day was Phill Taylor taking first place with his son Jude in a buggy. Anyone pushing a buggy who can finish in 19:17 on such a course is some achievement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Clubmates Nick Jordan and Adam Thomas took the second and third places for BRR respectively. On the day there were 29 PBs earned.

Mark Abson took on the Singapore parkrun event once again finishing seventh, Elizabeth Ingle took on Heaton parkrun, whilst Dominic Bond was first at the North Yorkshire Water Park parkrun and Rob Calthorpe continues his comeback with a strong time of 43:12.

James Briggs had a leisurely run around Sandal parkrun and Amy Hall finished Tyne Green parkrun in 27:40.

A rare still and balmy morning provided a platform for Bridlington Road Runners Juniors to hit new heights at Sewerby parkrun.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Saturday's run saw Teddy Imeson finish first of the junior section in 21.51.

Tyler Choat followed him over the line in 21 55 for his first sub 22-minute run and PB at the Sewerby course.

On his Sewerby parkrun debut, Alfie Verner recorded an impressive 23.03 and first JM10.

Oceane Price recorded a second PB in two week with a time of 24.14 and first JW10.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Maelys Price followed her sister in 26.01, Alexander Fynn in 29.26 and Lily Choat 36.16.

The Brid Road Runners Trail Half Marathon Fun Run provided a further opportunity for the club's youngsters to shine with Alfie Verner continuing his superb form with a first place 7.39 run.

He was followed in by Oceane Price in 7.45 for the second place and first girl. Maelys Price finished in sixth with Lily Choat in 12th to complete the junior representation.