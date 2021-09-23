Senna Proctor sparkles at Croft BTCC event

Senna Proctor in action at Croft Circuit Photo by GavinProc Photography

This is Senna’s fifth season in the BTCC and for 2021 he joined the BTC Racing team after missing all the pre-season testing and also the first three races.

However, the late deal has proved to be a successful move for the 23-year-old racer as he’s battled his way up the championship standings.

In his number 18 Honda Civic FK8 Type-R Senna has enjoyed a very strong season and went into his home event full of confidence.

Senna Proctor at Croft Circuit Photo by GavinProc Photography

Former Scarborough College student Proctor was third quickest in Free Practice One and then set the fastest lap time in Free Practice Two.

What then followed was a severely disrupted qualifying session and he did exceptionally well to earn himself a 2nd row slot on the starting grid for the opening race.

For race one, despite a short rain shower and dark clouds overhead, Proctor opted for the soft Goodyear tyres in hope that he could see off the rear wheel drive BMWs of Turkington and Morgan that were by him on the grid.

As the rain held off the 23 -year-old then raced to a podium position behind Aiden Moffat and Jake Hill. Proctor was able to keep clear of the battles behind him and make further moves up the top 10 championship standings.

Proctor said: “I’m really happy. I was egging Jake [Hill] on to have a go at Aiden [Moffat] so that I could capitalise on anything that happened.

“We had the soft tyre on and by the time that the safety car came out I lost the advantage that I would have had with the tyre earlier on, so it was an up and down race.

“I’m just happy to have a podium and my home meeting! Everyone at BTC Racing has done a great job so a big thanks to them.

“After the bad start at Oulton Park from pole position, I’ve vowed to never make a bad start again. I got in front of Adam [Morgan] and then Colin [Turkington] going on the run to Tower as they’re a little bit weak on the front tyres due to tyre temps on the first couple of laps. So I capitalised there and it was just a case of follow the leader. Not able to make much impression from there but we’ll put the weight in and go again at race two.”

Race Two meant 57kg of success ballast to carry around the 2.1mile Croft circuit and Proctor maintained a top 10 finish and kept clear of major damage so he could be rear for the reverse grid draw final outing of the day.

The reverse grid draw favoured other drivers and Proctor was again starting from eighth on the grid but with a vastly reduced ballast to carry. He raced hard and fair to maintain his eighth position and more valuable team and driver championship points.

Senna now sits only four points off a top six slot. All the more impressive given his lack of a pre-season testing and not signing his deal until after the first three races.