Andy Baker in blue top leads the way as a pacer at the event.

Race organiser James Briggs decided to hold a pacer event on the morning of the event which was a huge success, writes Tom Fynn.

Briggs said: ”Our first pacing event of 2024 was our biggest to date.

"We had 11 pacers from various clubs as well as non-club-runners there to support the other participants.

James Wilson won the Sewerby parkrun. PHOTOS BY TCF PHOTOGRAPHY

“Lots of personal best performances were achieved and feedback was overwhelmingly positive. A massive thanks to all the pacers for volunteering and supporting the Sewerby parkrun community."

On the morning though it was James Wilson took the plaudits to complete the course as first man for Bridlington as he was also the overall winner.

Paul Good was pushed into sixth at the event (second BRR man home) such were the amount of runners on the day with Tom Mullen seventh (third male finisher for Road Runners).

For the senior ladies Patricia Bielby led the way for BRR to complete the course, from Emma Richardson and Heidi Baker, completing the top three on the morning.

Phill Taylor pushes his buggy around the parkrun.

Dominic Bond hit top form at the North Yorkshire Water Park parkrun,earning a PB on the day.

At Poolsbrook parkrun it was a family affair for the Choat family as was Sedgefield with Graham and Yvonne Shawcross taking part.

In the spirit of the bunnies and clocks, this weekend saw BRR Juniors spring forward at parkrun events near and further afield.

Oceane Price leapt forward by more than 50 seconds to finish Sewerby parkrun with her fastest ever finish at the course of 23:06.

Her impressive feat led home the young athletes In yellow and black at the event, with Maelys Price 25:00 next over the line in and Alfie Briggs 39:07.

Two of the club's Junior boys ran sub 22 minutes 5ks at parkrun events away from Sewerby.

Tyler Choat put in a 21:46 performance to finish first Junior Male 11-14 at Poolsbrook parkrun, near Chesterfield, Ted Imeson's 21:51 run at East Park secured a new course PB at Hull parkrun, Lily Choat recorded a 30:06 finish time, also at Poolsbrook parkrun.

Results, Doddington Hall parkrun: 246 Danielle Whitehouse 29:26

Hull parkrun: 13 Matthew Colling 18:48, 31 Richard Kirkpatrick 20:40 PB, 56 Ted Imeson (J) 21:51 PB

NYWP parkrun: 3 Dominic Bond 17:15 PB, 272 Rob Calthorpe 43:17

Poolsbrook parkrun: 28 Tyler Choat (J) 21:46, 30 Justin Choat 22:09, 152 Emma Choat 29:30, 165 Lily Choat (J) 30:06

Sedgefield parkrun: 169 Yvonne Shawcross 32:09, 189 Graham Shawcross 34:56

Cinder Track parkrun: 22 Simon Walters 21:11, 43 Dave Bond 23:29, 87 Kay Walters 27:01, 102 Susan Bond 28:29 PB

Helmsley 10K: 27 Paul Good 42:25, 80 Micah Gibson 48:43, 162 Andrew Gibson 54:54, 203 Heidi Baker 58:22, 295 Lucinda Gibson 01:12:02.