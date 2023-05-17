North Yorkshire Water Park Parkrun

Simon Neal was first for the club in 3 hours 43.43, writes Mick Thompson.

He was followed by marathon debutants Laurence Wood in 4.04.58 and Adam Gosling 4.24.23, Kevin Hutchings 4.57.20, Tom Carrington 5.14.26 and Hilary Casey in 5.20.39 who has raised £400 for the Motor Neurone Charity.

A team of 11 SAC members competed in 10K and Half Marathon Trail Races based at Ravenscar.

In the 10K race 14-year-old Alfie Carr finished third overall in 51.06 after a notable sprint finish when he headed his mother Nikki Carr Walls who finished fourth in 51.16.

Other overall results; 23rd Martin Pepworth, 45th Gail Barnard, 89th Mandy Pepworth, 92nd Sharren Carr, 93rd Melanie Day, 94th Nicki Edmond, 95th Wendy Pattison.

In the Half Marathon, Jamie Ward finished fourth overall in 1.08.49 and Sarah Noble was fourth female in 139.00.

Eighteen club members took part in the latest North Yorkshire Water Park Parkrun.

The first finisher for the club was once again Duncan Smart who was seventh overall of 158 and the second Over-50.

Beckie May led the club’s females and was first female overall of 77 and first Over-50.

Six club members took part in the latest Sewerby Parkrun.

Pauline Elliot was first to finish for the club and was 35th female overall of 95 and 7th Over-45.

Lesley Bayes led the club’s three Over-70s, who achieved a 1-2-3 result with Patricia Keenan second, and Mary Slater third.