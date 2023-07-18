Simon Porter and daughter Kirsten reach 500 parkrun landmark at North Yorkshire Water Park event

Simon Porter and daughter Kirsten Porter celebrate their 500th parkrun at the North Yorkshire Water Park parkrun.

The event was well attended by the Bridlington club where 13 members joined the pair, and if 500 parkruns were not enough Kirsten Porter managed a PB around the course, which is located around Wykeham Lakes, writes Tom Fynn.

However, it was Ashley Porter who was first home for the Brid club in ninth overall, with Dominic Bond remarkably close by in 14th and a superb run from Graham Lonsdale, 19th, brought in the top three.

Emma Choat had a fine run to secure a PB.

In various parkruns on Saturday morning, Andy and Cindy Baker took on the Beverley Westwood event, while at Dalby Forest,Robert and Tina Calthorpe finished together and secured first in age category with a time of 44:23

Dean Hyde was also in action at Exmouth parkrun and Danielle Whitehouse completed the Lincoln parkrun in under 30 minutes.

BRR’s Josh Taylor and his mum Gillian were in action on Saturday morning where the weather was very mixed for the inaugural Bishop Wilton Beast, an 8.5-mile trail run which has replaced the half-marathon that had previously started from the show.