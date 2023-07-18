News you can trust since 1882
Simon Porter and daughter Kirsten reach 500 parkrun landmark at North Yorkshire Water Park event

Completing 500 parkruns is no mean feat and that is something that was celebrated between Bridlington Road Runners Simon Porter and daughter Kirsten Porter at the North Yorkshire Water Park parkrun.
By Andy Bloomfield
Published 18th Jul 2023, 10:09 BST- 1 min read
Updated 18th Jul 2023, 10:10 BST
Simon Porter and daughter Kirsten Porter celebrate their 500th parkrun at the North Yorkshire Water Park parkrun.Simon Porter and daughter Kirsten Porter celebrate their 500th parkrun at the North Yorkshire Water Park parkrun.
Simon Porter and daughter Kirsten Porter celebrate their 500th parkrun at the North Yorkshire Water Park parkrun.

The event was well attended by the Bridlington club where 13 members joined the pair, and if 500 parkruns were not enough Kirsten Porter managed a PB around the course, which is located around Wykeham Lakes, writes Tom Fynn.

However, it was Ashley Porter who was first home for the Brid club in ninth overall, with Dominic Bond remarkably close by in 14th and a superb run from Graham Lonsdale, 19th, brought in the top three.

Emma Choat had a fine run to secure a PB.

In various parkruns on Saturday morning, Andy and Cindy Baker took on the Beverley Westwood event, while at Dalby Forest,Robert and Tina Calthorpe finished together and secured first in age category with a time of 44:23

Dean Hyde was also in action at Exmouth parkrun and Danielle Whitehouse completed the Lincoln parkrun in under 30 minutes.

BRR’s Josh Taylor and his mum Gillian were in action on Saturday morning where the weather was very mixed for the inaugural Bishop Wilton Beast, an 8.5-mile trail run which has replaced the half-marathon that had previously started from the show.

Josh was first home in the club rankings and finishing a very respectable 43rd overall, mum Gillian was second and 105th in the race rankings

