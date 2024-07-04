Simon Porter sparkles for Bridlington Road Runners at Endure 24 event at Bramham

The Brid Road Runners at Endure 24 at Bramham last weekend.

Always a popular event in the Bridlington Road Runners club running calendar is the Leeds-based event Endure 24 held at Bramham Park.

This is an unforgiving course which kicks off at 12noon on the Saturday and lasts until the following Sunday with participants aiming to complete as many laps of the five-mile course as possible, whether it be as a solo runner, pair or team the goal remains the same, writes Tom Fynn.

Stepping away from previous years teams’ event was Simon Porter along with daughter Kirsten.

Over the 24 hours Simon completed 12 laps with Kirsten completing 10.

David Pring also completed 10 laps while Andy Baker covered eight and Danielle Whitehouse six to complete the soloists from the Bridlington club.

Danny Brunton and Andy Long were also in attendance in other teams.

Just one small team was made up of Bridlington Road R runners “A Hare and Three Tortoises” completed 29 laps with the team made up of Kerry Whitehead, Simon and Kay Walters and Cat Moverley.

As the season begins to hot up the East Hull Harriers Summer league returned last Tuesday for the Coniston 10km.

James Wilson took the top spot for Bridlington Road Runners, followed by James Briggs, Adam Thomas, Paul Good and Steve Wilson.

Heidi Baker was the only senior lady in action for the club and took a very respectable sixth.

The ever-popular Sewerby parkrun saw a healthy contingent of yellow and black vested runners take to the course on Saturday morning, with James Briggs claiming top spot for the Brid outfit, and securing second place just seven seconds behind the winner.

Adam Dyas and Dean Hyde completed the top three places for Bridlington, in fifth and 14th positions respectively.

Annabelle Miller was the first BRR female home in 19th place overall.

Paul Good took on the Brotton event for Bridlington whist at Heslington the Gibson family consisting of Micah, Lucinda and Andrew all finished in under the half hour.