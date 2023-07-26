Sizzling return for Scarborough Athletic Club’s Bronwen Owen at Sale 5K road race

She finished first female overall and ninth of 334 in a 16.10, writes Mick Thompson.

Kevin Hutchings competed in the Tolkien Trail Race around the grounds of Whitworth College Clitheroe where JRR Tolkien is said to have been inspired to write The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings.

The course consists of a scenic 11.1km course with 528 feet of climb, at which he completed in 66.28 and 132nd of 357 overall.

Hutchings competed in the annual Whit the Whippets Cowm Reservoir 5-kilometre Trail Race at Whitworth near Rochdale.