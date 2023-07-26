News you can trust since 1882
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
NatWest boss quits over Nigel Farage’s bank account row
Randy Meisner: founding member of The Eagles dies aged 77
Prince Harry legal battle with media set set for High Court trial
British rapper who became ISIS killer found dead in prison cell
Sinead O’Connor dead at the age of 56
Gran Canaria hit with wildfires - flights now at risk

Sizzling return for Scarborough Athletic Club’s Bronwen Owen at Sale 5K road race

​Scarborough Athletic Club’s Bronwen Owen made a very successful return to road races, when competing in the Sale Sizzler 5k road race.
By Andy Bloomfield
Published 26th Jul 2023, 06:00 BST- 1 min read
Sizzling return for Scarborough Athletic Club’s Bronwen Owen at Sale 5K road raceSizzling return for Scarborough Athletic Club’s Bronwen Owen at Sale 5K road race
Sizzling return for Scarborough Athletic Club’s Bronwen Owen at Sale 5K road race

She finished first female overall and ninth of 334 in a 16.10, writes Mick Thompson.

Kevin Hutchings competed in the Tolkien Trail Race around the grounds of Whitworth College Clitheroe where JRR Tolkien is said to have been inspired to write The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The course consists of a scenic 11.1km course with 528 feet of climb, at which he completed in 66.28 and 132nd of 357 overall.

Hutchings competed in the annual Whit the Whippets Cowm Reservoir 5-kilometre Trail Race at Whitworth near Rochdale.

Most Popular

He finished 52nd overall of 105 in 26.44​​​​​​​

Related topics:JRR Tolkien