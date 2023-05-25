Skateboarder Lorenzo Ferrari is on fast track to success thanks to Woodsmith Foundation

News you can trust since 1882
Skateboarder Lorenzo Ferrari is on fast track to success thanks to the Woodsmith Foundation

Scarborough skateboarder Lorenzo Ferrari is on the fast track to success - with a helping hand from the Woodsmith Foundation.
By Andy Bloomfield
Published 25th May 2023, 16:15 BST- 1 min read
Updated 25th May 2023, 16:21 BST
Skateboarder Lorenzo Ferrari has been helped by the Woodsmith Foundation

Lorenzo, 14, received a £1,500 grant from the Foundation, an independent charity funded by Anglo American, owner of the Woodsmith Project, as part of their Young & Talented funding round aimed at helping talented, local youngsters achieve their full potential.

Lorenzo recently reached the semi-finals of the Skateboard GB National Championship and continues to travel to Manchester to be a part of the Skateboard GB Pathway programme.

“This funding has helped me take my skating to the next level. Without the support of the Woodsmith Foundation, I wouldn’t be able to continue as part of the Skateboarding GB Pathway programme,” said Lorenzo.

Skateboarder Lorenzo Ferrari is on fast track to success thanks to the Woodsmith Foundation
Leah Swain, Chief Executive of the Woodsmith Foundation, said: “Young & Talented was launched to support young people just like Lorenzo, who might need some financial support to be able to achieve their full potential.

“It’s great that we’re able to support Lorenzo to keep attending the GB Pathway programme in Manchester and we look forward to following his progress.”

The Foundation was set up to bring wider community benefits in addition to the positive economic impact of the Woodsmith Project, supporting community projects in Redcar and Cleveland Borough, Scarborough Borough and the North York Moors National Park.

Anglo American pledged a four-year, £4m funding package when it acquired the Woodsmith Project in March 2020. The Foundation distributed over £1.7million in grants in 2022.

Skateboarder Lorenzo Ferrari is on fast track to success thanks to Woodsmith Foundation

The Young & Talented funding round is still open for applications. For more information on how to apply for funding visit https://woodsmithfoundation.org.uk/current-funding/young-and-talented/