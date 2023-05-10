SNC Barracudas see off SNC Marlins to win Scarborough Netball League Handicap Tournament

Scarborough Netball League Handicap Tournament winners SNC Barracudas with runners-up SNC Marlins.

League official Hayley Watson said: “We did our tournament at St Augustine’s School playground over a day rather than evenings.

"Well done to SNC Barracudas who won the tournament after a final against SNC Marlins 10-8.

"There was a great turnout with eight teams with four junior teams playing.

“The day was split into two pools with a final at the end.

"Thanks to Phoenix for entering a hybrid team, also to Wasps, SNC Sharks, SNC Minnows, S6F Stingrays and Northstead Novas who turned out a team in the rain.

"The tournament was a resounding success with all teams having a competitive and enjoyable time.”

The handicap is a tournament where all teams are given a goal difference depending on their position in the league. Giving the newer teams an advantage as they start the game. Games are 16 minutes - eight minutes per half with two minutes at half-time.

The day started with rain but the sunshine came out after the first two rounds.

Watson added: “Special thank you to Maggie Farrell, St Cuthberts Academy and St Augustine’s Secondary School for allowing the league to use their hard courts.

“Thank you to the umpires who volunteered on the day as well.

"The league encourages players aged 14 and over to join so we invited our new junior players to play in a friendly court against some of our adult teams.

“It was a great way to introduce the new players to the standard and level of competitiveness.”

The league thanked Hayley Watson for entering new SNC team and Vicky Stewart for inviting Scarborough College Year 9 team.

A cake sale was done and £100 was raised to help with court fees.

If anyone would like to know more about the Scarborough Netball League please contact [email protected] .

The league have their AGM on July 11, 7pm at Hartley’s Bar at Scarborough Rugby Club if anyone would like to enter a new team.

Scarborough Netball Club did a free taster session before the tournament.

It was well attended with 20 new children trying netball with skills and games.

Unfortunately the rain started just as the free event took place but the coaches and players all did an amazing job to make the session fun and engaging.

The club would like to thank Laura Buckle, Hattie Minor and Charlotte Sixsmith for their support on the day. For more information please visit Scarborough Netball Club Junior Training on Facebook.

The club starts again in September on Tuesday evenings at the rugby club with different age ranges at specific times. SNC are also hosting netball summer camps with Hawkes Health one day a week. Please see Hawkes Health Fitness and Coaching website for booking