SNC Piranhas claimed victory

It was the first league game back for both teams after the Christmas and New Year break.

The game started off fairly even with the both sides working hard.

From the off both teams we’re passing well up and down the court and the Comets too a small, but early lead after the first quarter.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scarborough Sixth Form Stingrays secured a 48-5 triumph against the Comets

The second quarter started with both teams keeping most players in the same positions.

This quarter seemed a struggle for both sides.

The ball was moving effectively down the court, but both sets of Goal Attack and Goal Shooter struggle to score, and the Comets managed to stay ahead.

As the final quarter started the passing pace began to speed up and Piranhas were able to catch up.

The GA and GS had warmed up and managed to get most of their shots on target and in the net.

After a tense game the Piranhas managed to creep ahead and took the win with a score of 16-13 with Centre Louise Foster taking the player of the match.

GD Martha Cattell was named as the player of the match for the Cockpit Comets after some brilliant interceptions in a great first game back for both teams.

Scarborough Sixth Form Stingrays defeated Comets 48-5 at Scalby School.

Stingrays started with a smooth and solid performance in the first quarter leading 12-1.

This continued throughout the game with excellent play from Anna Bowman, and Ilian Legkou shooting spectacularly.

Eleanor Lofts, Olivia Perrin and Amelia Jenkinson dominated the Centre Court with excellent passing and defending throughout.

Jess Wells and Abby Bowes made it very difficult for comets in defence.

Player of the matches went to Lofts for Stingrays and Ros from Comets.