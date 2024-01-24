Sophie Vaughan impresses at Temple Newsam & Sean Kelly stars at Brass Monkey Half Marathon
After all the recent rainfall which flooded much of the 10.3 mile course, she persevered to complete the course in two hours three minutes and ahead of 81 finishers, writes Mick Thompson.
Nineteen Scarborough Athletic Club members competed in the most popular and annual Brass Monkey Half Marathon which is held in and around the streets in York, on Sunday.
The first finisher for the club was Sean Kelly, who was up in 159th overall of 1697 and the third-placed Over-55 athlete in a PB time of 79.05.
Rhona Marshall was second overall of all Scarborough Athletic Club’s runners in 84.40 after finishing as the 24th female overall of 628 and fifth-placed Over-40.
Ann Kitto achieved the best Age Group result of the club members after finishing as the second Over-70 female in 132.15.
All other SAC Men’s Results; Dale Hepples 88.28, Chris Waite 92.35 Debut, Ian Beaver 93.18 Debut, David Field 114.57, Adrian Atkinson 115.23, Martin Pepworth 127.37 Debut, Andrew Doody 146.29.
All other SAC Female Results; Fay Hethershaw 104.27, Sarah Noble 110.02 Personal Best, Nicol Doody 114.52, Sarah Coombs 115.24 Debut, Claire O’Neil 117.59, Caroline Metcalf 120.56 PB, Hilary Casey 132.02 PB, Julia Webb 136.36, Jean Fish 136.37.
