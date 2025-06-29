South Cliff Bowling Club teams progress well in leagues and cup competitions

South Cliff Bowling Club in action against Pickering.

South Cliff Bowling Club, now numbering 70 members, has enjoyed a good season to date.

After the wet of winter and spring we have been delighted with the better weather for the fixtures.

This year we continue to have two teams in each of the Open, Veterans and Aussie Pairs.

A good number of the league players started last season as social bowlers and have converted to full members and have enjoyed the competitive nature of the leagues. All teams look good in the new club kit.

In the Open League, South Cliff Red sit second in the league and are in the cup semi-final where they play league leaders Scalby & Newby.

The Blue team lie in sixth place but are moving in the right direction and are beginning to gel.

The Veterans first team share top position with Sleights Red while the second team - The Vikings - languish near the bottom of Division Two but are in the Plate semi-final, a number of the squad are new to competitive league bowling and are enjoying the experience.

The final League - Aussie Pairs, both teams lie near the bottom but South Cliff S have moved into the semi-final of the Cup.

The players attend practices and are benefitting from coaching which involves both league players and social bowlers who are videoed and given feedback on stance, delivery and line and advised on how to effect improvements.

Away from the leagues, the social bowlers continue to develop their game and with friendlies coming they have the opportunity for competitive matches.

The monthly Sunday lunches continue to be well attended, with the max number of 30 places being filled very quickly.

Gardening continues albeit at a reduced level and we continue to be grateful to B&Q for their regular donations. Most of the attention is focused on the green where volunteers help alongside our groundsman.

We are also very grateful for the sponsorship provided by GT Garages.

Bowling provides exercise, social interaction and we always welcome people who can come and try their hand at the sport, woods are available as is coaching so you will not just be expected to pick up the rudiments of the game.