Special event for retiring Bridlington badminton stars Paul and Jo Robinson

​Paul has played badminton for 47 years and Jo for 36 years.

Both have decided to hang up their competitive badminton rackets for good this Sunday at a special retirement event.

Over 30 players so far have signed up to play in the event to play badminton with the pair before they retire.

Paul has played since the age of 10 and represented Yorkshire at every level. He played for Scarborough in Division 1 of the Yorkshire League early in his career and Bridlington recently in the Yorkshire League the highest they reached under his captaincy was Division Two.

Jo was a regular for 10 years in the Bridlington Yorkshire League team and perennial winner of Priory badminton mixed team in the local league.

Both have found a new sport of Pickleball a new challenge and less physical and demanding on their bodies, though still as competitive and a lot of fun to play.

Paul said: "Badminton will always be my number one sport and I have so many memories I could write a book about the funny stories and opponents I have played with an against and the battles on court.

"It certainly will be an emotional day though we are so looking forward to seeing and playing competitive badminton with our friends and teammates for the last time.

"Anyone who knows us and wants to play or even come down for a chat please do. We have made so many friends over the years it will be nice to say goodbye face to face.