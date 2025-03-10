Spin Doctors beat The Avengers 9-0 to close in on Bridlington Table Tennis League Division Two title

Bridlington Table Tennis League. Photo by Tony Wigley

​Spin Doctors require just three points to lift the Division Two title in the Bridlington Table Tennis League.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They produced an emphatic display as they overwhelmed The Avengers 9-0, thanks to maximum points from Jon Bell, Paul Harper and Tony Miller, writes Tony Wigley.

The James Gang regained second place after their 7-2 triumph over Air Benders.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jacob James and Tony Morton scored hat-tricks, and Carole James added a singles win. John Ockenden and Paul Hartford replied for Air Benders.

Bridlington Table Tennis League. Photo by Tony Wigley

Kevin Raynor's excellent treble inspired Quality Service to beat Mad Batters 7-2, Sandie Edwards and Dave Brown added doubles, Phil Leach and Simon Bekker replied for the Batters.

The Crazy Gang scraped home 5-4 against Cobras in Division One, Paul Wilkinson and Jacob James scored doubles and Caron Holdsworth claimed the vital match-winner.

Peter Clarkson scored a fine treble and Steve Golden added one singles win.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Barracudas prevailed 7-2 over James Builders, Roy Hill and Gerard Ferre were unbeaten and Tony Wigley added one singles win, Jacob and Harrison James scored one win each in reply.

The Vikings were merciless as they defeated Tornadoes 9-0, Julian James, Paul Harper and Gerry Fry claimed maximum points.

Tony Miller and Paul Wilkinson won the Wednesday night round/robin tourney.