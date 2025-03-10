Spin Doctors beat The Avengers 9-0 to close in on Bridlington Table Tennis League Division Two title
They produced an emphatic display as they overwhelmed The Avengers 9-0, thanks to maximum points from Jon Bell, Paul Harper and Tony Miller, writes Tony Wigley.
The James Gang regained second place after their 7-2 triumph over Air Benders.
Jacob James and Tony Morton scored hat-tricks, and Carole James added a singles win. John Ockenden and Paul Hartford replied for Air Benders.
Kevin Raynor's excellent treble inspired Quality Service to beat Mad Batters 7-2, Sandie Edwards and Dave Brown added doubles, Phil Leach and Simon Bekker replied for the Batters.
The Crazy Gang scraped home 5-4 against Cobras in Division One, Paul Wilkinson and Jacob James scored doubles and Caron Holdsworth claimed the vital match-winner.
Peter Clarkson scored a fine treble and Steve Golden added one singles win.
Barracudas prevailed 7-2 over James Builders, Roy Hill and Gerard Ferre were unbeaten and Tony Wigley added one singles win, Jacob and Harrison James scored one win each in reply.
The Vikings were merciless as they defeated Tornadoes 9-0, Julian James, Paul Harper and Gerry Fry claimed maximum points.
Tony Miller and Paul Wilkinson won the Wednesday night round/robin tourney.