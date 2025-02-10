Spin Doctors boost Bridlington Table Tennis League second division title bid

Bridlington Table Tennis League.
Bridlington Table Tennis League. Photo by Tony Wigley
Spin Doctors are red-hot favourites for the Bridlington Table Tennis League Division Two crown after an emphatic 8-1 victory over Mad Batters.

​Tony Miller and Paul Harper both scored hat-tricks and Jon Bell added a brace, Luda Cronin replied for Mad Batters, writes Tony Wigley.

Air Benders remain second after a tough 6-3 triumph over The Avengers.

Tom Ryan, Joe Plant and John Ockenden claimed two wins each but Vicky Barton fought back with a brace, and the remarkable Tina Crockford claimed another scalp with her infamous pimpled bat.

Bridlington Table Tennis League.
Bridlington Table Tennis League. Photo by Tony Wigley

The James Gang slipped to a shock 5-4 loss against relegation-haunted Quality Service.

Harrison James claimed a treble and Mike Byass added one singles, Sandie Edwards and Kevin Raynor both struck doubles and Dave Brown sealed victory with one singles win.

Division One leaders Cobras were merciless as they overcame Tornadoes 9-0, Peter Clarkson, Tony Miller and Steve Golden each returned maximum points.

Crazy Gang defeated Barracudas 6-3 thanks to a Gavin Smithies treble, a Paul Wilkinson brace and one singles from Caron Holdsworth.

Bridlington Table Tennis League.
Bridlington Table Tennis League. Photo by Tony Wigley

Gerard Ferre scored twice and Roy Hill added a singles win in reply.

James Builders stayed fourth when they beat Vikings 5-4, Jacob and Harrison James scored twice and Leon James claimed the match winner.

Julian James claimed a fine hat-trick in reply for Vikings.

Caron Holdsworth and Paul Wilkinson won the Wednesday night round/robin tournament.

