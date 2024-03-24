Spin Doctors earn Bridlington Table Tennis League Division Two title glory
They beat The Avengers 8-1 in the last match of the season with maximum points from Jon Bell and Gerard Ferre, and a brace from Patrick Tallant, writes Tony Wigley.
Tina Crockford claimed one singles win for Avengers.
Spin Doctors ended the season on 123 points, two points clear of Air Benders on 121.
The James Gang finished third on 115 and Quality Service were fourth after their 6-3 triumph over Mad Batters.
Sandie Edwards, Kevin Raynor and Paul Senior won two games each but Phil Leach and Robert Deegan replied for sixth-placed Batters.
Division One champions Cobras were ruthless as they overcame Seasiders 8-1, Chris Deegan and Peter Clarkson both scored hat-tricks and Paul Senior added a brace, Hans Ebert replied for Seasiders.
Crazy Gang finished second after they rampaged to a 7-2 triumph over Barracudas, Paul Wilkinson claimed a treble and two singles each from Caron Holdsworth and Gavin Smithies.
Roy Hill shot a brace in reply for Barracudas.
Simon James was unbeaten yet again and his personal league record this season is a remarkable 69 wins in 69 games.
Julian James scored a treble and Leon James a brace as James Builders defeated The Vikings 8-1, Tom Ryan replied for fifth-placed Vikings.
Gavin Smithies and Chris Deegan won the Wednesday night round/robin tourney.